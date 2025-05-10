 Japan Today
FILE PHOTO: Russia's Foreign Minister Lavrov and Iran's Foreign Minister Araqchi meet in Moscow
FILE PHOTO: Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi attends a press conference following a meeting with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia, April 18, 2025. Tatyana Makeyeva/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo Image: Reuters/Tatyana Makeyeva
world

Iran will not back down from nuclear rights, foreign minister says

DUBAI

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Saturday that if the United States' goal is to deprive Iran of its "nuclear rights", Tehran will never back down over those rights.

Araqchi was speaking in Doha a day ahead of another round of planned nuclear talks between Iran and the U.S. in Oman.

"If the goal of the negotiations is to deprive Iran of its nuclear rights, I state clearly that Iran will not back down from any of its rights," state media quoted Araqchi as saying.

Iran has repeatedly said its right to enrich uranium is non-negotiable and has ruled out a "zero enrichment" demand by some U.S. officials.

But U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, said in an interview on Friday that Iran's "enrichment facilities have to be dismantled" under any accord with the United States.

Trump, who withdrew Washington from a 2015 deal between Tehran and world powers meant to curb its nuclear activity, has threatened to bomb Iran if no new deal is reached to resolve the long unresolved dispute.

Western countries say Iran's nuclear program, which Tehran accelerated after the U.S. walkout from the now moribund 2015 accord, is geared toward producing weapons, whereas Iran insists it is purely for civilian purposes.

"In its indirect talks with the United States, Iran emphasizes its right to peaceful use of nuclear energy and clearly declares that it is not seeking nuclear weapons," Araqchi said.

"Iran continues negotiations in good faith, and if the goal of these talks is to ensure the non-acquisition of nuclear weapons, an agreement is possible. However, if the aim is to limit Iran’s nuclear rights, Iran will never retreat from its rights."

Having a nuclear weapon is not a right.

