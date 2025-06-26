Japan maps out support steps for key game, anime industries

The Japanese government is seeking to provide support for video game production costs and improve working conditions in the anime industry under a five-year plan to further boost the country's entertainment sector, a key source of exports.

The plan, announced by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, also includes anti-piracy measures such as stronger investigations and enforcement.

The ministry said Japan's overseas sales in the entertainment field reached 5.8 trillion yen in 2023, up from 1 trillion yen in 2010, making it the nation's second-largest export industry after automobiles, with shipments totaling over 21 trillion yen.

The government has set a target of increasing overseas sales in the entertainment industry to 20 trillion yen by 2033.

In the gaming sector -- a field generating over 2 trillion yen in sales abroad -- the government is considering production-cost support for companies aiming to expand internationally.

In the anime sector, which is facing a shortage of skilled workers, the government plans to introduce mechanisms to address stagnant wages and long working hours to prevent talent from leaving the industry.

Damage to the Japanese industry caused by pirated content worldwide, meanwhile, is estimated at around 2 trillion yen. To counter its spread, the government will strengthen cooperation with industry groups that include anime firms as members.

