 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

JR East, Shochiku tie up in tourism, entertainment services in Japan

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese railway operator East Japan Railway Co and entertainment company Shochiku Co said Monday they have agreed to partner on tourism and entertainment services, primarily focusing on inbound visitors.

JR East's rail services and data from electronic money usage will be combined with Shochiku's films, anime and other entertainment content, including Kabuki plays, to develop tourism products, they said.

The companies already plan a tour service in the Tokyo area involving Kabuki viewing and visits to locations related to Kabuki plays and other tourist attractions.

They will promote nighttime activities at their commercial facilities and other cultural sites in the capital.

Shochiku will also cooperate in the major redevelopment plan by JR East near the Takanawa Gateway station in central Tokyo.

The redevelopment project is slated to include a new state-of-the-art theater in the spring of 2026 that utilizes digital technologies, with the two companies planning to jointly develop and provide new content on Japanese culture.

"We would like to provide a new and fun experience to enjoy Japanese culture," Toshihiro Takahashi, president of Shochiku, said at a press conference.

"We will share the attractions of the region with the world," said Yoichi Kise, president of JR East. "We will revitalize the area."

They also plan to create tourism products featuring mixed reality headsets on trains, as well as Kabuki and anime content inspired by regional cultures, to stimulate travel demand.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Momijidani Park

GaijinPot Travel

What Trump’s 2024 Victory Means For Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Nikko National Park

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tatami Room: The Heart Of Japan’s Contemporary Home

Savvy Tokyo

Events

GaijinPot Expo 2024: Your Legal Questions Answered

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Common Tourist Scams in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Alternatives to the JLPT

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Kimono Turned Into Graceful Modern Dresses

Savvy Tokyo

Mount Kurikoma

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For November 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Healthy Japanese Sweets To Keep An Eye Out For

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “Did He Just Want To Try Sleeping With A Foreign Woman?”

Savvy Tokyo