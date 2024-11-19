JR East, Shochiku tie up in tourism, entertainment services in Japan

Japanese railway operator East Japan Railway Co and entertainment company Shochiku Co said Monday they have agreed to partner on tourism and entertainment services, primarily focusing on inbound visitors.

JR East's rail services and data from electronic money usage will be combined with Shochiku's films, anime and other entertainment content, including Kabuki plays, to develop tourism products, they said.

The companies already plan a tour service in the Tokyo area involving Kabuki viewing and visits to locations related to Kabuki plays and other tourist attractions.

They will promote nighttime activities at their commercial facilities and other cultural sites in the capital.

Shochiku will also cooperate in the major redevelopment plan by JR East near the Takanawa Gateway station in central Tokyo.

The redevelopment project is slated to include a new state-of-the-art theater in the spring of 2026 that utilizes digital technologies, with the two companies planning to jointly develop and provide new content on Japanese culture.

"We would like to provide a new and fun experience to enjoy Japanese culture," Toshihiro Takahashi, president of Shochiku, said at a press conference.

"We will share the attractions of the region with the world," said Yoichi Kise, president of JR East. "We will revitalize the area."

They also plan to create tourism products featuring mixed reality headsets on trains, as well as Kabuki and anime content inspired by regional cultures, to stimulate travel demand.

