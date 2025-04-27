16-year-old girl arrested over death of newborn baby at home

Police in Ueda City, Nagano Prefecture, have arrested a 16-year-old girl on suspicion of killing her newborn baby boy at her home after giving birth.

The girl was initially arrested on April 6 on suspicion of abandoning the body. The girl lived with her family, one of whom contacted police.

On Sunday, police rearrested the girl on suspicion of murder, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police did not reveal the cause of the baby’s death.

According to police, the girl has denied the charge and quoted her as saying she doesn’t remember what happened after the baby was born in late March.

Police are also questioning the girl’s family on what they knew about her pregnancy. The father of the baby is unknown.

