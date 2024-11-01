Employee found murdered at hotel in Chiba Prefecture

A 56-year-old woman who worked at a small hotel in Ichihara City, Chiba Prefecture, was found murdered there on Friday morning.

Police said the body of Hitomi Saeki was found at around 7:30 a.m. by another employee arriving for work, NHK reported.

According to police, the employee found the body on the floor behind the check-in desk. Saeki's face was swollen and her neck had been slashed with what appeared to be a knife. Her wrists were tied.

Police said Saeki had been alone on night duty.

Police said they are trying to find out who stayed at the hotel on Thursday night as well as examining security camera footage from the area.

The hotel is in an area dotted with houses and fields.

