Cyclists in Japan risk jail for using mobile phone, riding while drunk

Cyclists using a mobile phone while riding in Japan could face up to six months in jail under strict new rules that entered into force Friday.
Those who breach the revised road traffic law can be punished with a maximum of six months in prison or a fine of up to 100,000 yen.
"Making a call with a smartphone in your hand while cycling, or watching the screen, is now banned and subject to punishment," a National Police Agency leaflet says.
Some accidents caused by cyclists watching screens have resulted in pedestrian deaths, according to the government.
Although the total number of traffic accidents is declining in Japan, the proportion that involve bicycles is on the rise. Unlike many other countries, riding a bicycle on the pavement is allowed in usually law-abiding Japan and a common sight.
Under the new rules, cycling while drunk can land the rider with up to three years in prison or a fine of up to 500,000 yen.
Those who offer alcoholic drinks to cyclists face up to two years in prison or a fine of up to 300,000 yen.© 2024 AFP
browny1
Didn't take long.
Just wait until 1,000s of injuries and any number of deaths, and then swing into action.
Hopefully this will clear up some of the notorious behaviour in my near neighbourhoods.
Mr Kipling
Nanny state at work.... How am I supposed to get home from the station after a bender?
Derek Grebe
Now do three drivers going through red lights before the stop signal counts.
ThonTaddeo
Are automobile drivers still free to not just look at their phones, but watch television on their dashboards?
smithinjapan
Headline makes it soundlike they risk being jailed for using a mobile phone while drunk, as well as riding while drunk. Might cut down on the nude pics sent back and forth, especially to the wrong person, but still...
And why is this illegal for cyclists now but if you take a look at any give car most have smartphone stands as well as TVs that play video or what have you WHILE the person is driving?
Antiquesaving
I will bet that the police will collect way more fines from cyclists than car drivers.
Don't gete wrong I agree with this especially the phone use but seeing I drive nearly daily fir work, I see hundreds of driver's using their phones, and even with the police cars right next to them and the police act like they can't see it.
In one corner with an extremely short turn signal 9 out of 10 times I need to blow my horn because the car Infront doesn't go, and in 99% of the cases I can see them suddenly lift their head up put the phone down and of course they get the light the rest of us behind miss it.
And right on the corner is a Koban and the police standing outside just ignore.
But you can bet those same police at night will be active stopping any cyclists without a light on or to check the bike's registration.
It is a real clown show.
Seawolf
Is there any "stand your ground" part going together with this? Like, wacking that stupid cyclists who comes at you with a phone in their hand? And what about holding an umbrella while riding in the rain? Very common in the more urban areas, and dangerous as well.
Nifty
How do you know if a person you offer drinks to is a cyclist?
Seawolf
The biggest question though is what about phone holders? Would make it very much the same as in cars, but one is legal the other not? Welcome move to hold cyclists responsible for their actions, but letting cars off the hook doesn't sit right.