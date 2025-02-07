 Japan Today
crime

Man stabs himself after fatally stabbing wife

2 Comments
OSAKA

A 49-year-old woman died and her 48-year-old husband is in a critical condition after he apparently stabbed her at their home in Higashi-Osaka City, Osaka Prefecture, on Thursday.

Police said a relative, who lives nearby, received a call at around 11:30 a.m. from the husband saying that he had stabbed his wife, NTV reported. The relative went to the house, found the couple and then called 119.

Police rushed to the house and found Akiko Nakahata, a nurse, collapsed in the living room, with multiple stab wounds to her abdomen. Her husband, who lay nearby, had a stab wound in his left chest and was taken to the hospital. A bloody kitchen knife was found in the living room.

The man remains unconscious, police said Friday.

Another gutless coward. Hopefully he dies.

Rest in Peace to the poor wife.

Another gutless coward.

Au contraire. “Murder-suicide number one forever.”

https://youtu.be/lqGLdq0KJCE?

