Trump administration to keep only 294 USAID staff out of over 10,000 globally, sources say

President Donald Trump's administration plans to keep fewer than 300 staff at the U.S. Agency for International Development out of the agency's worldwide total of more than 10,000, four sources told Reuters on Thursday.
Washington's primary humanitarian aid agency has been a target of a government reorganization program spearheaded by businessman Elon Musk, a close Trump ally, since the Republican president took office on January 20.
The four sources familiar with the plan said only 294 staff at the agency would be allowed to keep their jobs, including only 12 in the Africa bureau and eight in the Asia bureau.
"That's outrageous," said J. Brian Atwood, who served as head of USAID for more than six years, adding the mass termination of personnel would effectively kill an agency that has helped keep tens of millions of people around the world from dying.
"A lot of people will not survive," said Atwood, now a senior fellow at Brown University's Watson Institute.
The U.S. Department of State did not respond to a request for comment.
With Trump and Musk, the world's wealthiest man, leveling false accusations that its staff were criminals, dozens of USAID staff have been put on leave, hundreds of internal contractors have been laid off and life-saving programs around the globe have been left in limbo.
The administration announced on Tuesday it was going to put on leave all directly hired USAID employees globally, and recall thousands of personnel working overseas.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio had said the administration was identifying and designating programs that would be exempted from the sweeping stop-work orders, which have threatened efforts around the globe to stop the spread of disease, prevent famine and otherwise alleviate poverty.
Implementing partners of USAID are facing financial trouble on the back of stop-work orders from the State Department.
The overhaul will upend the lives of thousands of staff and their families.
The administration's goal is to merge USAID with the State Department led by Rubio, who Trump has made acting USAID administrator. However, it is not clear that he can merge the agencies unless Congress votes to do so, since USAID was created and is funded by laws that remain in place.
USAID employed more than 10,000 people around the world, two-thirds of them outside the United States, according to the Congressional Research Service (CRS). It managed more than $40 billion in fiscal 2023, the most recent year for which there is complete data.
Sources familiar with events at the agency on Thursday said some workers had begun receiving termination notices.
The USAID website said that as of midnight on Friday, February 7, "all USAID direct hire personnel will be placed on administrative leave globally, with the exception of designated personnel responsible for mission-critical functions, core leadership and specially designated programs."
It said essential personnel expected to continue working would be informed by Thursday at 3 p.m.
The agency provided aid to some 130 countries in 2023, many of them shattered by conflict and deeply impoverished. The top recipients were Ukraine, followed by Ethiopia, Jordan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Somalia, Yemen and Afghanistan, according to the CRS report.© Thomson Reuters 2025.
nishikat
This is going to cost the tax payers a lot of money in the US
Proof:
Former FBI agent Peter Strzok reaches $1.2 million settlement with DOJ: Lawyers
(News source)
Times that by 10,000 and what number do you get? What's 10,000 times one million dollars (or more)? Can you do the math Trump people? Thanks for all that tax waste Trump. We Americans pay for a nice retirement for 10,000 people due to Trump stupidity.
GBR48
This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for China to walk in and buy influence away from the US. I doubt they could have ever imagined that such an opportunity would be gifted to them by the US government.
Blacklabel
Peter Strzok (wow 2016 in the house!) worked for US Aid?
this is a well needed and supported decrease in funding and associated staff.
i also notice this isn’t an Associated Press article, they were getting funded by this wasteful organization too.
Blacklabel
12 billion dollars, once.
what do they spend, per year?
that’s some serious cost savings! Up to 28 billion for 2025 and up to 40 billion every year after.
No more $15,000 individual subscriptions to “Politico Pro” or donations to AP or the BBC. No more Iraq Sesame Street or overseas LGB events. Great news!
I'veSeenFootage
Donald Trump working hard to increase those unemployment numbers!
nishikat
He worked for the US government and so did these 10,000 US Aid workers who were maliciously attacked by President Musk and his poodle Mr. Trump. I watched a legal analysis (by a real retired federal lawyer who still practices- check Talking Feds on YouTube) and this is bad (for US taxpayers). It will inundate the US government with seven figure claims so much they (the US government) will have to hire many outside law firms (again at tax prayer's expense) . That plus seven figure settlements for each of these people that President Musk fires and you can do the math. This is all on Trump. Trump people have been watching too many episodes of the Apprentice I'd they thing federal government firings work this way. This is not Hollywood....this is the law.
???????
Tokyo Guy
claims he wants to support Christianity and "bring God back" into America
guts an agency which helped the poor and needy.moron supporters completely fail to see the inconsistency.
nishikat
Way more than that. Remember, Fed workers (in the 100s of thousands) are being harassed as well. I'm guess between 2~3 hundred billion. Max....half a trillion. Remember Trump is such a poor manager that he can't even keep a casino in business and now he has become President Elon's Poodle.
Blacklabel
nope. and nope again.
Just some of what this agency is actually funding:
well we were feeding people at least: Al Qaeda fighters in Syria.