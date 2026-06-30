Multiple people injured after man sprays substance in Nagoya post office

Multiple people were injured and sent to hospital after a man sprayed a substance, believed to be bear repellent spray, inside a post office in Nagoya, local authorities said Wednesday.

The local fire department received an emergency call at around 11:50 a.m. reporting the incident. Eight people were injured and five of them in their 20s or 50s were taken to the hospital, the department said.

The suspect was being questioned, according to investigative sources.

"It's scary that it happened in a place like this," said a man in his 40s who saw a woman taken away in an ambulance.

The post office is located around 300 meters east of Kanayama Station in an area with many apartment buildings and eateries.

© KYODO