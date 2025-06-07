 Japan Today
Flowers and drinks are left at the site of a stabbing rampage that left seven people dead on June 8, 2008, in Akihabara, Tokyo, on Sunday. Image: Japan Today
Tokyo's Akihabara district observes anniversary of deadly stabbing rampage

TOKYO

Tokyo's Akihabara district on Sunday marked the 17th anniversary of a stabbing rampage that killed seven and injured 10 others.

Passersby placed flowers and offered prayers near the intersection where Tomohiro Kato, a 39-year-old former temp worker, mowed down pedestrians in a vehicle-free zone with a truck, killing three people, at around 12:30 p.m. on June 8, 2008. He then got out of his truck and randomly stabbed passers-by with a knife. Four of the victims died.

Kato was sentenced to death in 2011 by the Tokyo District Court. He appealed the ruling but the Supreme Court rejected his appeal in 2015. He was executed in July 2022. The Supreme Court said in its ruling that Kato was motivated by rage after being harassed on an internet forum he had become engrossed in.

Kato said he had scouted the location before the rampage to make sure there would be lots of people. He also had posted on internet message boards several warnings that he was planning to kill people in a mass attack.

