 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
GR Cup Series Reeves Auto Racing
Keanu Reeves drives during the GR Cup Series auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
entertainment

Keanu Reeves spins out at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in pro auto racing debut

0 Comments
INDIANAPOLIS

Hollywood star Keanu Reeves made his professional auto racing debut on Saturday in an event in which “The Matrix” star spun out at famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Reeves spun into the grass without a collision on the exit of Turn 9 a little more than halfway through the 45-minute race. He re-entered and continued driving, signaling he was uninjured.

Reeves, who qualified 31st out of the 35 cars, ran as high as 21st and successfully avoided a first lap crash in Turn 14. Reeves finished 25th.

Reeves, who is 60 years old, is competing at Indianapolis in Toyota GR Cup, a Toyota spec-racing series and a support series for this weekend’s Indy 8 Hour sports car event. He has a second race Sunday.

Reeves is driving the No. 92 BRZRKR car, which is promoting his graphic novel “The Book of Elsewhere.” He is teammates with Cody Jones from “Dude Perfect."

Reeves has previous racing experience as a former participant in the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach in the celebrity race. Reeves won the event in 2009.

He is scheduled to attend a 30th anniversary screening of “Speed” on Tuesday in Los Angeles alongside his co-star Sandra Bullock.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Sign Up for the GaijinPot Expo 2024

GaijinPot Blog

10 Best Fall Foods In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Events

The Drinking Ban In Shibuya: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo Farmers’ Markets Bask In The Bounty Of Fall Produce

Savvy Tokyo

Hello Kitty Shinkansen

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Beer in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Yasui Gorge

GaijinPot Travel

100 Yen Shop Must-Haves for School and the Office

Savvy Tokyo

10 Must-Try Halloween Sweets in Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Here’s How to Move to Japan on a Budget in 2024

GaijinPot Blog