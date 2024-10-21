 Japan Today
The 66th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles
FILE PHOTO: Lionel Richie poses on the red carpet as he attends the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 4, 2024. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo Image: Reuters/MARIO ANZUONI
entertainment

Lionel Richie likens touring to vacation as he announces Europe shows

By Carla O’Connor
NEW YORK

U.S. music star Lionel Richie said he was heading to the "best touring spot in the world" next year as he announced a new set of UK and European concerts kicking off next spring.

The Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter's "Say Hello To The Hits" tour will begin in Belfast on May 31 and wrap in Madrid on August 2.

In between there will be shows in London, Dublin, Amsterdam, Paris, Berlin among other European cities.

"It's basically the best touring spot in the world... If you happen to build a loyal fan base in Europe and in Britain, you've got this for the rest of your life," Richie told Reuters in an interview. "And I think for me, as far as I'm concerned, it's like, welcome home is what I hear when I get to Belgium, and welcome home when I get to England and Scotland... it's almost like I live there."

Richie, known for hits such as "Hello" and "Dancing on the Ceiling", likened touring to a holiday.

"It's my vacation... I look forward to it. It's not work... it's really just a play period that I go and hang out with all my friends in Europe," he said.

The 75-year-old, who began his career with the Commodores before going solo in the 1980s, has sold more than 125 million albums worldwide.

Last month he announced that his "King of Hearts" residency at the Encore Theatre in Las Vegas had been extended into 2025.

"As far as how did it stick for this long, only God knows," he said of his enduring musical success. "But... it's really been a wonderful journey in the last 50 years."

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

