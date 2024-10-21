 Japan Today
A handout photo taken on October 20 by the US Navy shows the USS Higgins (foreground) and Royal Canadian Navy frigate HMCS Vancouver in the Taiwan Strait Image: US NAVY/AFP
world

U.S., Canada warships pass through Taiwan Strait

4 Comments
TAIPEI

A U.S. and a Canadian warship have passed through waters separating Taiwan and China, a week after Beijing held large-scale military drills in the sensitive passage.

The United States and its allies regularly cross through the 180-kilometer Taiwan Strait to reinforce its status as an international waterway, angering Beijing.

China's Communist Party has never ruled Taiwan, but it claims the island as part of its territory and has said it will not renounce the use of force to bring it under its control.

"The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) and Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Vancouver (FFH 331) conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit on Oct 20," the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet said in a statement.

"Higgins and Vancouver's transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrated the United States' and Canada's commitment to upholding freedom of navigation for all nations as a principle."

China said Monday that the U.S. and Canadian actions had disrupted "peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait".

"The PLA Eastern Theater Command organized naval and air forces to monitor and remain on alert throughout the transit, handling the situation according to laws and regulations," military spokesperson Captain Li Xi said in a statement.

Taiwan's defense ministry said Monday the U.S. and Canadian ships travelled "from south to north" of the strait and the situation in the surrounding sea and airspace "remained normal".

Beijing sent a record number of military aircraft as well as warships and coast guard vessels to encircle Taiwan on October 14 in the fourth round of major drills in just over two years.

Taiwan deployed "appropriate forces" and put outlying islands on heightened alert in response to the exercises, which Beijing said were a "stern warning to the separatist acts of 'Taiwan Independence' forces".

Beijing has ramped up military pressure on Taipei in recent years, deploying on a near-daily basis warplanes and other military aircraft as well as ships around the island.

Taiwan's defense ministry said Monday it had detected 14 Chinese military aircraft and 12 navy vessels in the 24 hours to 6 a.m.

4 Comments
Another provocation and affront to public decency.

Important to also observe Taiwan province in a non-UN recognized entity.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

There is an obvious difference in reporting of the passing through of the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan's defense ministry said Monday the U.S. and Canadian ships travelled "from south to north" of the strait and the situation in the surrounding sea and airspace "remained normal".

China said Monday that the U.S. and Canadian actions had disrupted "peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait".

So when China enters another country's territory, it's not a provocation.

China has no shame!!

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

what is your "business "there guys...Tonkin 2024version?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Important to observe that China doesn't observe UN Convention on Law of the Sea decisions. Also not really important, but we observed that you recognized Taiwan as a country in your past posts, which means you know the reality (although maybe not supposed to say it out loud).

