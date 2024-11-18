Experience global business education through the eyes of international students in Japan

GLOBIS University, one of Japan’s leading business education schools, has partnered with GPlusMedia to release an inspiring new video showcasing the unique journey of international students who chose to obtain an MBA in Japan to pursue their dreams. If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to study for an MBA in Tokyo, this is your chance to see it through the eyes of those who lived it.

From Around the World to the Heart of Tokyo

GLOBIS University has attracted talented professionals from diverse backgrounds and countries who share a common goal: to transform their careers while immersing themselves in one of the world’s most dynamic business environments. The video features intimate interviews with students from Bangladesh, China, France, Iran, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Philippines, Vietnam, and the USA, each sharing a personal story of why they chose GLOBIS for their MBA journey.

Their open and engaging interviews reveal insights into student life, academic challenges, and the unique advantages of studying business in Japan. From navigating cultural differences to building effective networks and establishing their careers in Japan, these students offer an authentic glimpse into the GLOBIS MBA experience.

Your Guide to MBA Life in Japan

Ready to explore what an MBA in Japan could mean for your career and future? Watch the full video below and visit the GLOBIS University website to learn more about their MBA programs.

Image: GLOBIS University

About GLOBIS University

Founded in a small rented classroom in 1992 by renowned entrepreneur Yoshito Hori, GLOBIS University has grown to become the largest business school in Japan and aims to become the “world’s No. 1 MBA in the Technovate era.” With the principles of fostering skill development, a professional network, and a personal mission, the institution is committed to developing visionary leaders who create and innovate societies. GLOBIS University proudly supports a vast international faculty, seven locations in Japan, and international hub locations in Singapore, Bangkok, San Francisco, Brussels and Manila. English MBA program offerings include a la carte Pre-MBA courses, a one-year Full-time MBA, a two-year Part-time and Online MBA, and nano-MBA courses combining live classes, self-paced learning formats, and AI-powered feedback.

GLOBIS University continues to expand its curriculum with course offerings in digital technology and entrepreneurship, promoting business mastery in an age of global innovation.

Visit the GLOBIS University website for more information.

