 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan Australian Drug Smuggling
Family members of Australian citizen Donna Nelson head to the Chiba District Court on the opening day of her trial for allegedly attempting to smuggle drugs into Japan, Monday, in Chiba. Image: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
crime

Australian woman accused of drug smuggling says she was victim of online romance scam

5 Comments
By MARI YAMAGUCHI
CHIBA

An Australian woman accused of smuggling amphetamines in a suitcase appeared in a Japanese court on Monday nearly two years after her arrest, saying she is innocent and that she was tricked into carrying them as part of an online romance scam.

Donna Nelson from Perth, Australia, was arrested at Narita International Airport just when customs officials found about 2 kilograms of stimulants, or phenylaminopropane, hidden in a double-bottom suitcase she was carrying.

Nelson, 58, said she received the suitcase from an acquaintance of a man she met on social media in 2020, and brought it from Laos to Tokyo as instructed. She was supposed to meet up with the man in Japan but he never showed up, according to prosecutors.

She was arrested on the spot and later charged with violating the stimulants control and customs laws. She has been in custody for nearly two years.

Nelson, in a brief statement at the Chiba District Court, said she did not know the drugs were hidden in the suitcase and that she was carrying them for a man she thought she loved. The man told her he was the Nigerian owner of a fashion business and paid for her trip to Japan via Laos, her lawyers said.

Prosecutors acknowledged the case is linked to a romance scam but accused Nelson of smuggling the drugs, claiming she knew the contents of the suitcase.

A verdict is expected on Dec 4.

Nelson entered the courtroom escorted by a pair of uniformed guards who removed her handcuffs and a rope around her waist as she took a seat to stand trial. She repeatedly looked toward her daughters who were seated in the audience.

It was an emotional moment for her and her family to see each other for the first time since her arrest.

One of Nelson’s daughters, Kristal Hilaire, said she wants the court to know her mother is a good person.

“She thought she was coming to Japan for her love story. She didn’t have any other intentions other than that. And that’s what we need everyone to know and hear at the court this week,” Hilaire said.

The daughter added that the family is “just trying to be strong because when mom locks her eyes with us, I want her to feel our strength and that she will feed off that.”

Nelson’s lawyer Rie Nishida said that customs officials' limited English-language ability might have led to mistranslations and the accusation that Nelson knew what she was carrying.

In Monday's trial, a customs official testified that his colleague was mainly asking questions to Nelson in English but ended up calling an interpreter and what she had said earlier was only summed up in Japanese during an interview that was not recorded.

Nishida asked the judges and a jury panel of citizens to carefully listen to Nelson, who she said was finally given a capable court interpreter, to make a fair judgement.

AP video journalist Mayuko Ono contributed.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

5 Comments
Login to comment

… a customs official testified that his colleague was mainly asking questions to Nelson in English but ended up calling an interpreter and what she had said earlier was only summed up in Japanese during an interview that was not recorded.

There is absolutely no defense to Japan’s continuing use of poor interpreters in investigations and judicial matters, particularly in a day and age when quality interpreters can most certainly be sourced.

5 ( +6 / -1 )

just trying to be strong because when mom locks her eyes with us, I want her to feel our strength and that she will feed off that.”

An Australian would never say 'mom'

The man told her he was the Nigerian owner of a fashion business and paid for her trip to Japan via Laos, her lawyers said.

Mum must be very naive or stupid. Nigeria should be a massive red flag to anyone.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

"Indigenous community leader Donna Nelson"?

Why is this salient fact not contained in the article, but is mentioned only in the photo caption...?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Two years in custody?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

@piskian

And your point is?

Japan is ackward strict and this won't change.

It is called a souverein country and these are the consequences.

I don't feel pitty.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What Trump’s 2024 Victory Means For Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “Did He Just Want To Try Sleeping With A Foreign Woman?”

Savvy Tokyo

Nikko National Park

GaijinPot Travel

Momijidani Park

GaijinPot Travel

Mount Kurikoma

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For November 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Events

GaijinPot Expo 2024: Your Legal Questions Answered

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Healthy Japanese Sweets To Keep An Eye Out For

Savvy Tokyo

Alternatives to the JLPT

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Common Tourist Scams in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tatami Room: The Heart Of Japan’s Contemporary Home

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Kimono Turned Into Graceful Modern Dresses

Savvy Tokyo