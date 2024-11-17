 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Man found dead in love hotel, with restraints on hands and feet

OSAKA

A man was found dead in a love hotel in Osaka on Saturday night and police are looking for another man who checked into the hotel with the victim.

According to police, an employee at the hotel in Tennoji Ward called 110 at around 10:50 p.m. Saturday and said there was a dead man in a room, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police found the victim in his underwear lying face up on the tatami floor next to the bed. He was confirmed dead at the scene.

Police said the man was in his 40s and had multiple bruises, including old ones, on his abdomen and neck. There was one belt-like restraint on each of his hands and feet.

Police said the victim checked into the hotel with a male companion at around 7 p.m. on Saturday for a three-hour plan. The hotel employee said the companion left the hotel alone about an hour later. When the other man had not checked out after 10 p.m., an employee went to the room and found the body. The room was unlocked.

A coin purse containing about 2,000 yen, a backpack and a mobile phone belonging to the victim were found in the room.

This is a very strange sounding case. Old injuries as well as new and the victim was using a purse.

Surely there is CCTV of the murderer, unlikely this evil monster will evade capture.

