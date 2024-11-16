14-year-old boy arrested for attempted murder of 15-year-old girl he was dating

Police in Nagoya have arrested a 14-year-old junior high school student on suspicion of attempted murder after he tried to stab a 15-year-old girl he was dating.

According to police, the boy tried to stab the girl in the stomach with a knife at around 7:05 p.m. on Nov 14 on the grounds of the apartment complex in Naka Ward where she lives, Sankei Shimbun reported. The girl suffered a wound to her hand when she resisted and the boy fled.

The girl and her father reported the incident to police on Friday and the boy was taken into custody.

Police said he has admitted to the allegation but denied intent to kill.

