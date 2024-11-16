 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
crime

Taxi driver arrested for indecent assault after kissing and groping passenger

OSAKA

Police in Osaka have arrested a 42-year-old taxi driver on suspicion of indecent assault after he allegedly groped and forcibly kissed a female passenger.

According to police, the incident occurred in late October in Yodogawa Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Yuichi Matsuori has denied the allegation and quoted him as saying, "The woman was the one who kissed me. I don't remember touching her breasts or anything like that."

Police said the woman was riding in a taxi with two friends. After her friends got out, the taxi continued on and stopped outside the woman’s home. The woman said Matsuori left the driver's seat and got into the back seat and then forced himself on her.

The woman consulted the police on Oct 28. Police said they have received several complaints from passengers claiming they were subjected to obscene remarks while riding in a taxi driven by Matsuori.

Another sexual deviant thankfully taken off the streets. Hopefully locked up for a long time. Women should feel safe when taking taxis not worrying about this kind of unforgivable molestation hopenjng.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

