 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

42-year-old man arrested over death of one-month-old daughter

0 Comments
OSAKA

Police in Osaka have arrested a 42-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of fatally abusing his one-month-old daughter.

According to police, Shinji Miyata is accused of beating his daughter Mana about the head between 3:35 p.m. and 7:10 p.m. on Oct 13 at their apartment in Sumiyoshi Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said Miyata has denied the allegation and quoted him as saying, "I'm not the type to use violence, and I would never kill a small child.”

Miyata called 119 after 7:10 p.m. on Oct 13 and said, "When I gave my daughter a bath, she stopped breathing." Mana was taken to hospital in a state of cardiac arrest, but died the following day.

Police said an autopsy determined the cause of death was hypoxic encephalopathy caused by traumatic subarachnoid hemorrhage. The skull fracture was the result of a deliberate application of a considerable amount of force.

At the time, Miyata, his eldest son (1), and Mana were at home, but his wife was not there. She told police she had gone out and that at around 8:30 p.m., Miyata called her and said, "Mana is not feeling well, and she has been taken to a hospital.”

When Miyata’s wife returned home, she saw bruises on her son's face that were not there before she went out.

Police suspect Miyata had used violence against his son while his wife was away. They also said that during a search of Miyata’s home, marijuana plants were found, and he was rearrested on November 4th on suspicion of violating the Cannabis Control Act.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tesla High class Uber Driver (High Pay + Flexible Hours) -- Try something new!

Welcoming inexperienced applicants and drivers of all types.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Karasawa Cirque

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Contraception in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Dealing With Postpartum Depression in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For November 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Momijidani Park

GaijinPot Travel

Nikko National Park

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Kimono Turned Into Graceful Modern Dresses

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Online Voting for the GaijinPot Expo Art Contest 2024

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

Alternatives to the JLPT

GaijinPot Blog

What Trump’s 2024 Victory Means For Japan

GaijinPot Blog

The Best Hiphop and Rap Songs For Learning Japanese

GaijinPot Blog