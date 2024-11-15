Ex-nursery school teacher gets 14 years in prison for sexually assaulting 7 girls

The Tokyo District Court has sentenced a 27-year-old former nursery school teacher to 14 years in prison for sexually assaulting girls at a nursery school in Tokyo and filming the assaults with this smartphone.

According to the ruling, Nagumo Osada sexually assaulted seven girls aged between three and six years old in classrooms and closets between September 2021 and December 2023 at the nursery school, NHK reported.

Presiding judge Hideki Murohashi noted that "this was an extremely despicable crime that took advantage of the victims' age, when they were unable to resist," and that "it is only too easy to imagine the grief of the parents whose precious children were assaulted at a nursery school where they should have been able to leave their children safely."

During the trial, Osada apologized, saying, "I made innocent children victims in order to satisfy my own selfish desires.”

