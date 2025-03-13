 Japan Today
Image: Kyodo News PRWire
new products

DIY bug-themed jelly?

0 Comments
TOKYO

Mushi tori or bug catching, has long been a favorite activity for both children and adults in Japan. Whether it's collecting beetles or other insects, bug catching in Japan has roots dating back to the Edo Period. Insect lovers can take mushi tori to new heights with the "Create and Eat! Pupa 3D Jelly," a snack that allows you to make a realistic rhinoceros beetle pupa-shaped jelly.

The jelly is crafted to mimic the size, shape, and texture of a real beetle pupa. With a diameter of approximately 7 cm and a weight of about 24 grams, it closely resembles the pupa’s dimensions and weight. It also highlights detailed features such as the length of the legs, the segments for movement and the wrinkles on the horns — adding a layer of realism that’s hard to find in traditional sweets. It comes in refreshing cola and lemon soda flavors. 

To make it, all you need is water. Follow one of the two different crafting methods: a basic version for beginners and a more advanced version for those who want to explore greater realism. 

Available online for 230 yen.

Source: Kyodo News PRWire

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

