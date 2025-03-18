Trump heads toward courts clash over migrant flights; annuls pardons issued by Biden

U.S. President Donald Trump barreled towards a showdown with the courts Monday after his administration expelled alleged members of a Venezuelan gang under little-used, centuries-old wartime legislation.
Trump, already pushing the law to its limits on several fronts, also claimed he had annulled pardons issued by Joe Biden, on the grounds that his Democratic predecessor supposedly used an autopen for his signature.
The Republican's moves to amass power in the executive have increasingly raised fears that he will defy the judiciary, upending or at least reinterpreting the constitutional balance of power in the United States.
A U.S. federal judge ordered a hearing later Monday on whether the White House had deliberately ignored his orders by flying more than 200 people to El Salvador, where the Trump administration is paying the authorities to imprison the deportees.
The White House said the administration would win the case and denied that officials breached the law, saying the deportees had already left the United States when the judge made his order.
"We are wholly confident that we are going to win this case in court," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told a briefing.
Leavitt argued that the use of the obscure 1798 Alien Enemies Act was justified as Trump had declared members of Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang as a foreign terrorist group.
The law was last used in World War II to intern tens of thousands of Japanese-Americans.
Judge James Boasberg ordered a hearing at 5 p.m. with the administration's lawyers to clarify the situation.
Rights groups have warned the wartime legislation could be used as cover for mass deportations without due process.
El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele had posted "Oopsie ... Too late" on social media on Sunday in response to an article on the judge's ruling, adding a crying-with-laughter emoji.
That was then reposted by a senior Trump aide. The White House has also posted footage of detainees in handcuffs being led from a plane to a heavily guarded convoy, and of their heads being shaved upon arrival in El Salvador.
In Venezuela, the head of the parliament, Jorge Rodriguez, called the expulsions "a crime against humanity."
Trump promised a crackdown on undocumented migration during his 2024 election campaign and has repeatedly painted a dark picture of a wave of crimes by migrants that is at odds with official figures.
His administration has increasingly appeared to be spoiling for a legal fight that will end up in the conservative-dominated U.S. Supreme Court, becoming a test case for the extents of executive power.
Annuls pardons issued by Biden
Trump declared Monday he was annulling pardons issued by Joe Biden to shield Trump critics from retribution, claiming that they were invalid because his Democratic predecessor had supposedly used an autopen for his signature.
It was unclear what, if any, authority Trump has to void presidential pardons issued by his predecessor.
It is extremely rare for pardons to be revoked in U.S. history, and doing so in this case could see Trump again testing the limits of executive power as he takes aim at his political enemies.
Trump claimed that Biden's signature on the documents had been carried out with an autopen, a commonly used device, and therefore was not valid.
The pardons "are hereby declared void, vacant, and of no further force or effect, because of the fact they were done by Autopen," Trump posted on his social media account Truth Social.
However, he provided no evidence either for the use of an autopen or his contention that it would invalidate the signature.
U.S. presidents have long used autopens, including to sign bills into law. But Trump and his supporters, such as those linked to the right-wing policy document Project 2025, have sought to turn the issue into a way to delegitimize Biden's presidency.
Biden issued pardons to former senior Republican lawmaker Liz Cheney and other members of the congressional committee that had investigated the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol by Trump's supporters and multiple attempts by Trump to overturn the 2020 election in which he lost.
The Biden pardons, issued at the end of his presidency, were effectively a blanket immunity to shield the lawmakers from Trump's repeated promises that he would take revenge against them if he won the 2024 election.
Trump appeared to acknowledge that his action entered disputed legal territory.
Asked by reporters early Monday whether everything Biden signed with an autopen should be voided, Trump said "I think so. It's not my decision, that'll be up to a court."
But he said on Truth Social that the committee members "should fully understand that they are subject to investigation at the highest level."
Experts who spoke to Axios media outlet pointed out that even if Trump were to lose a court challenge over the move, the damage would already have been done, with those he targets being dragged into stressful legal battles.
Biden also issued preemptive pardons to former COVID pandemic adviser Anthony Fauci, retired general Mark Milley, and -- perhaps most controversially -- to close family members including his son Hunter. All of them had become public targets of the incoming Republican president.
Trump has repeatedly promised "retribution" against his political opponents and threatened some with criminal prosecution, and Biden said at the time that he could not "in good conscience do nothing."
On taking office this January, Trump immediately issued multiple pardons to supporters, including to about 1,500 people convicted in the storming of the Capitol building in an attempt to block certification of Biden's election victory on January 6, 2021.© 2025 AFP
Underworld
People were asking why Biden was issuing these pardons in the first place. Now, it’s clear that Trump wants to attack his perceived enemies.
Tamarama
Let's be honest, Ol' Joe granted some pretty dodgy pardons as he slipped out the door, making 'justice' a fairly loose term in US politics and life.
Just thinking out loud here, but I wonder what the likelihood of US Civil war is under the Trump administration? The US in general has looked like a hot mess for a couple of decades, but in 2025 it's really smoking.
What are the chances?
Jay
Wait wait... so the same Leftist Democrats who constantly preach about "justice" and "protecting women" are now up in arms about deporting violent criminals? Fascinating. I guess their concern for public safety DISAPPEARS when it conflicts with their open-borders ideology.
What is Japan's approach? Do foreign criminals who commit serious crimes get endless appeals, activist judges, or sanctuary city protection? NO - they get deported, no questions asked. The US should take notes instead of bending over backwards to protect crims who have ZERO right to be there in the first place.
I'veSeenFootage
He doesn't have any authority to do that, that's not a thing.
As usual, yeah. Just Donald lying and his otakus lapping it all up.
bass4funk
He does and it seems the Dems are in for another disappointing ruling once it gets to the Supreme Court
Every-time Trump proves that he is right, the Dems lose it, if they’re so confident, why get upset? My guess is that President Trump is using this to push the issue to the courts, ultimately to the SCOTUS. I think it's a good strategy to determine the legitimacy of the signatures and the former President's knowledge and understanding of what his signature was used for, clever.
I'veSeenFootage
I'm not a "Leftist Democrat", but I have no issue with deporting violent criminals. I do have an issue with the Trump admin claiming they deport "violent criminals" without providing any evidence for it.
I also have a problem with the Trump admin deporting a kidney transplant specialist with a valid visa for absolutely no reason, for example. But I guess the MAGA crowd will applaud that because they hate doctors and people getting kidney transplants.
JJE
There is some legitimate circumstantial evidence that Biden's autopen was being used in an unscrupulous manner: public comments and interactions with lawmakers showed him confused or not aware certain things were signed, more so in retrospect. Concerning because it indicates other people were perhaps exploiting his obvious physical/mental decline. This definitely warrants a broader investigation.
I'veSeenFootage
Nope. That's not a thing.
https://www.cbs8.com/article/news/verify/crime-verify/presidential-pardons-cannot-be-revoked-once-delivered/536-753bf84b-f915-47ed-a02a-ce4ba756cd20
He never proves that he is right, ever.
https://www.snopes.com/news/2025/03/13/biden-autopen-signature-documents/
plasticmonkey
He wants to be a dictator. And his MAGA enablers want to make him one.
So obvious.
Underworld
Tamarama
And now we can see that he had good reason to.
Underworld
Jay
Wait, we don’t know that they are violent criminals.
GBR48
It's one thing for the supreme court to lean towards the political right in contentious decisions. It is quite another for them to surrender their role, undermine the status of their profession and switch the United States over to an absolute monarchy.
bass4funk
They did
I don’t, I don’t care what the reason is, if you’re illegal, you have no business being in the country-period.
I love doctors and have no problem with kidney transplant patients, but I have problem with illegals breaking our sovereign laws, that’s why I love Homen, and support his mission 100%
Underworld
JJE
No there isn’t.
plasticmonkey
I’ll bet our MAGA friends are fully supportive of this crackpot theory.
Underworld
bass4funk
I'm not a "Leftist Democrat", but I have no issue with deporting violent criminals. I do have an issue with the Trump admin claiming they deport "violent criminals" without providing any evidence for it.
When was the court hearing?
Underworld
bass4funk
She wasn’t illegal. She had a valid visa.
I'veSeenFootage
Nope, they didn't. But feel free to prove that they did.
What part of "with a valid visa" did you not understand? It's just 4 words.
bass4funk
?
According to whom?
bass4funk
He doesn’t need to, particularly if he sees they could be a threat to the nation
Jay
@Underworld
No, you wait... do you actually believe that? So when ICE and law enforcement agencies release reports detailing arrests and convictions, that's just make-believe? Or does the Trump Derangement Syndrome require you to automatically reject reality anytime his administration does something - even when it's as basic and common sense as deporting RAPISTS and MURDERERS?
Jay
No, your issue is just with anyone not "your side" doing the deportations. Got it. Funny how you demand "evidence" while ignoring the fact these are illegal immigrants committing these violent crimes (ICE routinely releases data on ALL criminal deportations btw). Why pretend this is some grand conspiracy rather than basic law enforcement doing its job?
iraira
So if any law was signed by an autopen, it is eligible for annulment. This could allow Trump and his ilk to go through reams of passed laws eliminating all sorts of "impediments" to them seizing more powers.