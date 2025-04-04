3-day test run for Osaka Expo kicks off ahead of April 13 opening

A test run for the 2025 world exposition in Osaka kicked off Friday, with stakeholders and selected local residents given the opportunity to experience some of the pavilions over three days.

Around 90,000 people are expected to participate in the soft opening through Sunday, as organizers aim to check operations and iron out any issues a week before the event officially opens to public on April 13.

Due to delays in pavilion construction, only 19 of the 42 Type A pavilions being self-built by participating countries are set to be open during the test run, according to organizers.

As of Thursday, 22 of such pavilions, considered a highlight of the expo, were certified by the organizers as completed.

But Jun Takashina, deputy secretary general of the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, told reporters Friday that no country has currently indicated it will be unable to open its pavilion in time for the official launch next week.

"Just because a country is not participating in the test run does not mean they are not preparing. Many countries are conducting their own independent training," Takashina said.

"(Through this test run) we want to identify any remaining issues and ensure everything is fully prepared for the real event," he added.

After the East Gate opened 9 a.m. Friday to welcome around 10,000 people for the day, many were seen taking photos of the expo's official Myaku-Myaku mascot and the symbolic Grand Ring, which has been recognized by Guinness World Records as the world's largest wooden architectural structure.

Kristina Kutretinski, a government official from North Macedonia helping at the country's pavilion in the Commons A section, said she was impressed by the ring because "when you see it, it's like you're looking at the whole world."

North Macedonia's pavilion will feature an exhibit of the late Kenzo Tange, a Japanese architect who was involved in the reconstruction of Skopje following an earthquake in 1963. Kutretinski expressed hopes the event would provide opportunities "to connect with the other countries, to help us with development."

All 27 domestic pavilions, as well as some food outlets and official stores, will be operating during the test days.

Hiromune Usuki, who came with his colleague at a regional economic association, praised the Sumitomo Pavilion as "exceeding expectations," with the immersive forest walk-through using lanterns captivating the attention of adults and children alike.

"There is so much to see we won't be able to get through it all today. We will definitely come again after the expo officially opens," said Usuki, who was wearing sneakers inspired by the Myaku-Myaku mascot.

Meanwhile, a 36-year-old expo sponsor employee who came for the day from Tokyo, expressed interest in the international atmosphere saying, "walking around, I felt it would be really fun to interact with people from different countries here in Osaka and the Kansai region."

Japan is hosting the World Exposition for the third time, following events in 1970 in Osaka Prefecture and in 2005 in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan.

In addition to the Japanese government and private sector, 158 countries and regions and seven international organizations are planning exhibitions at pavilions, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

