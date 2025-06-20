 Japan Today
Foreign minister meets the press
Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya meets the press at the ministry in Tokyo on Friday. Image: Kyodo
national

87 Japanese nationals, family members evacuated from Iran, Israel

1 Comment
TOKYO

A total of 87 Japanese nationals and their family members have evacuated from Iran and Israel amid intensifying tensions in the Middle East, the Japanese government said Friday.

The evacuees arrived by bus in Azerbaijan and Jordan as local airports remained closed and none had health issues, Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said.

Of the 87 including six foreigners, 66 left Tehran and arrived in Baku early Friday, while 21 departed from Tel Aviv and reached Amman on Thursday afternoon, the Foreign Ministry said.

The government is arranging a bus to evacuate more people from Iran as early as Saturday, Iwaya said.

"As the situation remains very tense, the government will protect Japanese citizens with a high sense of urgency," he said.

Around 220 Japanese nationals were in Iran and around 1,000 remained in Israel after the evacuations, according to the ministry.

Japan also plans to dispatch two Self-Defense Forces planes to a base in Djibouti in eastern Africa to evacuate nationals if airports in Iran and Israel reopen, according to Iwaya.

Israel and Iran have continued to exchange strikes since the former attacked Iranian nuclear facilities and military targets last week alleging Tehran was close to obtaining a nuclear weapon, a claim denied by the Islamic Republic.

1 Comment
As long as this was a voluntary evacuation, not something forced on these Japanese by an overzealous government who "knows what's best" for their citizens, then it is reasonable. As anyone who has been in a country under attack, the media does tend to focus on the sensational hotspots and blow things up to get readership.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

