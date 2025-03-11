 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japanese career-track bureaucrat applicants hit record low for FY2025

0 Comments
TOKYO

The number of applicants for this spring's Japanese career-track national civil service examinations for fiscal 2025 fell 11.6 percent from the previous year to a record-low 12,028, an administrative agency said Monday.

The drop is believed to stem from private companies recently offering higher starting salaries to attract promising students, making the public sector less appealing in comparison, according to the National Personnel Authority.

An official of the authority acknowledged that the government has "lagged behind" private firms in recruitment efforts, pledging to expand information sessions, increase exam opportunities and improve salaries and working conditions for bureaucrats down the road.

Among the applicants, 5,329 were women, accounting for a record-high 44.3 percent of the total. The exams will begin next Sunday, with the final list of successful candidates to be announced on May 30. Around 760 individuals are expected to be hired.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events For March 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Hibikinada Ryokuchi Green Park

GaijinPot Travel

How to Start a Business in Japan On a Work Visa

GaijinPot Blog

Baba Mountain Sakura

GaijinPot Travel

Graduate Schools in Japan for English-Speaking Students

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Social Fitness Groups to Keep Active in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

What’s The Best Internet Provider in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Kitaasaba Nissai Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

What Should You Do If You Get Into a Car Accident in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

How Safe is Tokyo for Women & Families?

Savvy Tokyo

Akima Plum Grove Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Organic Food in Japan: 10 Tips For Buying It

Savvy Tokyo