Mental, family records among info items for Japan security clearance

The Japanese government is considering requiring not only employment and travel history but also mental health records and the nationality of family members determining access to critical information under a "security clearance" system.

When seeking access to information designated by the government as classified, individuals -- whether from the private or public sector -- may also need to report their drinking habits, according to a draft proposal.

Other required information includes basic personal details, such as date of birth and address.

In May, the parliament enacted legislation for the system designed to expand the scope of restricted information to include economic security, though concerns remain that background checks could amount to an unwarranted invasion of privacy. Details of what checks will be necessary were outlined for the first time.

The law does not specify what can be classified, but information related to cutting-edge technologies and infrastructure is expected to be included.

Designated information will be classified for a minimum of five years, with an option to extend to 30 years. The law would punish those proven to have leaked confidential information, with a maximum penalty of five years in prison or a fine of up to 5 million yen.

