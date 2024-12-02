Biden pardons his son, Hunter

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday he had pardoned his son, Hunter Biden, who had been convicted of making false statements on a gun background check and illegally possessing a firearm and plead guilty to federal tax charges.
"Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter. From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted," he said in a statement released by the White House.
The White House had said repeatedly that Biden would not pardon or commute the sentences of his son, a recovering drug addict who became a target of Republicans, including President-elect Donald Trump.
"No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter’s cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son," Biden said.
"There has been an effort to break Hunter – who has been five and a half years sober, even in the face of unrelenting attacks and selective prosecution. In trying to break Hunter, they’ve tried to break me – and there’s no reason to believe it will stop here. Enough is enough."
Biden said he had made the decision over the weekend. The president, his wife, Jill Biden, and their family including Hunter, spent the Thanksgiving holiday in Nantucket, Massachusetts and returned to Washington on Saturday night.
"Here’s the truth: I believe in the justice system, but as I have wrestled with this, I also believe raw politics has infected this process and it led to a miscarriage of justice – and once I made this decision this weekend, there was no sense in delaying it further," Biden said.
"I hope Americans will understand why a father and a President would come to this decision."© Thomson Reuters 2024.
9 Comments
Login to comment
Bad Haircut
Well there's a surprise. Crime pays.
HopeSpringsEternal
BIG SURPRISE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
ok1517
Minor offenses anyways!
But good to see that President Biden takes care of his, too.
Not like that other one who will pardon J6 rioters, who assigns admin. and government jobs to his family members, to convicted ones. The Godfather the way he is!!
HopeSpringsEternal
Tax evasion and gun crimes are very clear cut, not selective prosecutions. Furthermore, most of Hunters crimes for tax evasion lapsed due to statute of limitations, that was intentional by the Biden led DOJ.
Hardly selective, rather VERY objective crimes.
mist1
Hmm . . .
HopeSpringsEternal
Who considers $millions in tax evasion minor offenses?
$ Hunter pocketed by selling out America to foreigners by pimping his Daddies' political influence = TREASON
dagon
Yes , it is a two tier justice system Biden is showing Hunter.
But comparatively speaking nothing compared to the admitted tax evasion and fraud of Trump himself and those he himself pardoned.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9084479/Donald-Trump-pardons-Jared-Kushners-father-Roger-Stone-Paul-Manafort-new-clemency-spree.html
The two-tier justice system extends across the duopoly and is predicated on extreme wealth, connections and influence.
HopeSpringsEternal
Not one BLM violent protestor was jailed, causing billions and billions in damage across many cities and yet J-6 marches were persecuted, even old ladies!
Biden's terrible legacy and track record ELECTED DJT!!
Peter Neil
so?
Blacklabel
Lied right to the American people’s face multiple times.
his son was found guilty in a court of law by a jury of his peers. Convicted felon, isn’t it?
dagon
One of them is not the President-elect.
Blacklabel
Once Hunter saw those turkeys pardoned but not him, he “reminded” Joe of his involvement in the Biden crime family activities. and that he is sure Trump would pardon him in exchange for that info. Then a magic pardon appears.
when has Joe ever worked on a Sunday night?
Blacklabel
Time to get some “state” charges filed.
HonestDictator
Y'all Trumper's asked for this, but don't like it when it's not your own. Abuse of power never counts when it's "your" guy. Now you want to complain... HYPOCRITES!!!
plasticmonkey
President Biden was elected with a landslide mandate. Hunter Biden’s plight has been adjudicated by the American people through the results of the 2020 election. So you rightists get …nothing.