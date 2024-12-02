 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. President Joe Biden in downtown Nantucket
Joe Biden, Hunter Biden and Beau Jr., Nantucket, Massachusetts, November 29, 2024. REUTERS/Craig Hudson Image: Reuters/Craig Hudson
world

Biden pardons his son, Hunter

9 Comments
By Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday he had pardoned his son, Hunter Biden, who had been convicted of making false statements on a gun background check and illegally possessing a firearm and plead guilty to federal tax charges.

"Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter. From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted," he said in a statement released by the White House.

The White House had said repeatedly that Biden would not pardon or commute the sentences of his son, a recovering drug addict who became a target of Republicans, including President-elect Donald Trump.

"No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter’s cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son," Biden said.

"There has been an effort to break Hunter – who has been five and a half years sober, even in the face of unrelenting attacks and selective prosecution. In trying to break Hunter, they’ve tried to break me – and there’s no reason to believe it will stop here. Enough is enough."

Biden said he had made the decision over the weekend. The president, his wife, Jill Biden, and their family including Hunter, spent the Thanksgiving holiday in Nantucket, Massachusetts and returned to Washington on Saturday night.

"Here’s the truth: I believe in the justice system, but as I have wrestled with this, I also believe raw politics has infected this process and it led to a miscarriage of justice – and once I made this decision this weekend, there was no sense in delaying it further," Biden said.

"I hope Americans will understand why a father and a President would come to this decision."

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

9 Comments
Login to comment

Well there's a surprise. Crime pays.

-3 ( +3 / -6 )

BIG SURPRISE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

-3 ( +3 / -6 )

Minor offenses anyways!

But good to see that President Biden takes care of his, too.

Not like that other one who will pardon J6 rioters, who assigns admin. and government jobs to his family members, to convicted ones. The Godfather the way he is!!

1 ( +5 / -4 )

Tax evasion and gun crimes are very clear cut, not selective prosecutions. Furthermore, most of Hunters crimes for tax evasion lapsed due to statute of limitations, that was intentional by the Biden led DOJ.

Hardly selective, rather VERY objective crimes.

-4 ( +2 / -6 )

Hmm . . .

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

Who considers $millions in tax evasion minor offenses?

$ Hunter pocketed by selling out America to foreigners by pimping his Daddies' political influence = TREASON

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday he had pardoned his son, Hunter Biden, who had been convicted of making false statements on a gun background check and illegally possessing a firearm and plead guilty to federal tax charges.

Yes , it is a two tier justice system Biden is showing Hunter.

But comparatively speaking nothing compared to the admitted tax evasion and fraud of Trump himself and those he himself pardoned.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9084479/Donald-Trump-pardons-Jared-Kushners-father-Roger-Stone-Paul-Manafort-new-clemency-spree.html

The two-tier justice system extends across the duopoly and is predicated on extreme wealth, connections and influence.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Not one BLM violent protestor was jailed, causing billions and billions in damage across many cities and yet J-6 marches were persecuted, even old ladies!

Biden's terrible legacy and track record ELECTED DJT!!

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

so?

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Lied right to the American people’s face multiple times.

his son was found guilty in a court of law by a jury of his peers. Convicted felon, isn’t it?

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

his son was found guilty in a court of law by a jury of his peers. Convicted felon, isn’t it?

One of them is not the President-elect.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Once Hunter saw those turkeys pardoned but not him, he “reminded” Joe of his involvement in the Biden crime family activities. and that he is sure Trump would pardon him in exchange for that info. Then a magic pardon appears.

when has Joe ever worked on a Sunday night?

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

Time to get some “state” charges filed.

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

Y'all Trumper's asked for this, but don't like it when it's not your own. Abuse of power never counts when it's "your" guy. Now you want to complain... HYPOCRITES!!!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

President Biden was elected with a landslide mandate. Hunter Biden’s plight has been adjudicated by the American people through the results of the 2020 election. So you rightists get …nothing.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Everything You Need to Do Before Leaving Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

5 Places To Practice Music In Tokyo (Without Getting In Trouble)

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Onsen While On Your Period: Cultural Taboo Or Well-Prepared OK Experience?

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Aisekiya: Japanese Tinder in Real Life

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

10 Things You Should Know Before Buying Abandoned Homes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Uniqlo Must-Haves To Keep Warm This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

10 Places In Tokyo For Gamers

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For December 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Nenmatsu Chosei: What Are Year-End Taxes in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Meiji Mura

GaijinPot Travel

culture

Towada

GaijinPot Travel