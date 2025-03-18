 Japan Today
national

Sony to revamp hands-on entertainment facility in Tokyo

TOKYO

Sony Group Corp will reopen its hands-on entertainment facility in Tokyo's Shinjuku district Thursday to offer visitors new experiences utilizing its latest technology, aiming to attract young people and inbound tourists.

At The Tokyo Matrix, located in the capital's popular Kabukicho nightlife district, visitors will be able to take an adventure in the world of an interactive game using the new technology to operate avatars on screen through body movements, Sony said Monday.

There will also be a version for wheelchair users, it said.

The facility was opened in April 2023 in Tokyu Kabukicho Tower, a 225-meter-tall skyscraper. It has been closed since January for renovation.

