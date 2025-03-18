1st dismantling of nuclear reactor begins in central Japan

File photo shows the inside of the No. 2 reactor at Chubu Electric Power's Hamaoka nuclear power plant.

Chubu Electric Power Co has begun dismantling a nuclear reactor in Shizuoka Prefecture, making it the country's first commercial reactor to undergo the process, the utility said.

The company started the disassembly work on Monday by removing the top lid of the pressure vessel of the Hamaoka plant's No. 2 unit in Omaezaki. Dismantling is considered the third of the four phases in decommissioning nuclear installations.

The lid, with a diameter of about 6 meters, about 3 meters in height and about 80 centimeters in thickness, was removed by a crane.

Since a disposal site for burying radioactive waste generated in the dismantling process has yet to be selected, Chubu Electric said it will store the waste inside a reactor building.

In December, the Nuclear Regulation Authority gave approval to the utility to enter into the third phase of decommissioning the Hamaoka Nos. 1 and 2 reactors. Chubu Electric began preparation for dismantling the No. 2 unit first as it secured a site to temporarily store its radioactive waste before doing so for the No. 1 unit.

Chubu Electric plans to begin the fourth phase -- tearing down the reactor building -- in fiscal 2036 and complete the decommissioning work in fiscal 2042.

The No. 2 reactor went online in 1978 but ceased operating in 2009.

While Chubu Electric initially planned to begin the dismantling process in fiscal 2023, it postponed the start of work for a year to study measures against radiation exposure. It also extended last year the duration of dismantling work from six to 12 years.

