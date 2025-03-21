Tokyo cherry blossoms to bloom Monday, earlier than other regions

Cherry blossoms are forecast to come into bloom on Monday in central Tokyo, earlier than in any other region of the country, a weather forecasting company said.

The blooms are expected to appear in Hiroshima and Kochi in western Japan and Miyazaki in southwestern Japan on Tuesday, followed by Yokohama, near Tokyo, and the southwestern Japan cities of Fukuoka, Saga and Nagasaki on Wednesday, according to Weathernews Inc.

Cherry trees are expected to begin blooming in western and eastern Japan by the end of March, and then reach full bloom about seven to 10 days later.

Blossoms are forecast in northeastern Japan by mid-April and Hokkaido in late April.

