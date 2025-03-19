Cherry blossoms, free visas and stronger ruble see Russians flock to Japan

By Lev Sergeev and Dmitriy Turlyun

Wrapped up in warm coats and woolly hats, hundreds of people have braved Moscow's chilly spring weather to form an orderly queue. But they have not come to see a celebrity or an exclusive exhibition. What they want are Japanese visas.

With most of Europe having banned direct flights with Russia, and Japan offering free visas, Russians are exploring new holiday destinations and making the most of the strengthening rouble and a rise in real wages fueled by the economic recovery wrought by Moscow's heavy spending on the war in Ukraine.

Japanese airlines no longer have direct flights with Russia, but the Japanese embassy in Moscow said Russian visitor numbers were increasing along with the availability of connecting flights.

The number of Russians holidaying in Japan is set to double this year from around 100,000 in 2024, Dmitry Gorin, vice president of the Russian union of the tourism industry, told Reuters.

Queues at the embassy are understandable, Gorin added, as Japan's famous cherry blossoms in spring were a popular attraction.

"The most important thing is that there are no complicated visa formalities and there is an affordable flight," he said.

In November, Japan stopped requiring Russian visitors to submit documents in advance to confirm they had paid for hotels for their stay. Return tickets, often with connections in China, start from around 40,000 rubles ($477.64), Gorin said.

Elizaveta, who Reuters spoke to as she queued for her appointment at the Japanese embassy in Moscow, said the simpler visa process had encouraged her to buy tickets.

"We've wanted to go for a long time," she said. "Nowadays, it's more difficult to get to Europe. It only takes four to five days to get a visa to Japan, so we decided to go."

The people Reuters spoke to at the embassy declined to give their family names.

'LONG TIME DREAM'

Before Moscow launched the conflict in Ukraine in February 2022, millions of Russians travelled to Europe every year.

Those trips, via indirect routes since most European airspace is closed to Russian carriers, have become more expensive. Current annual visitor numbers of around 300,000 people are about 90% below 2019 levels, according to Gorin.

Russia's economy contracted briefly under the weight of sanctions, but has since rebounded and soaring consumer demand, including on air travel, has contributed to overheating.

But the rouble's sharp appreciation this year - on hopes that improving ties between Washington and Moscow could lead to some kind of conflict resolution in Ukraine - has only helped Russians heading to Japan, and elsewhere.

International travel has mostly pivoted to countries that have not imposed sanctions on Moscow.

"The rouble's strengthening directly affects the cost of tours and consumer interest in holidays abroad," said Lyubov Voronina, head of international projects at tourism comparison site sletat.ru.

Depending on what they plan to do on their trip, tourists can currently save between 10% and 30%, Voronina said.

The combination of a higher disposable income and lower prices has come at the perfect time for some.

"It's been a long time dream for me, ever since I was a child," said Nikita at the embassy. "Now I have the money to come and decided to do. Moreover, the prices have now dropped."

The one obstacle for Russians is that long queue, but Anton, asked if he was worried he might run out of time to submit his application that day, simply said: "Well, I'll come tomorrow then."

