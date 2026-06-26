 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

M5.6 quake hits Yamanashi in central Japan, nearby areas

0 Comments
TOKYO

A strong quake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.6 jolted the central Japanese prefecture of Yamanashi and nearby areas on Friday, the weather agency said, with no tsunami warning issued and no abnormality detected in volcanic activity at Mount Fuji.

The 10:29 p.m. quake, at a depth of around 20 kilometers, measured lower 6 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Fujikawaguchiko, Yamanashi.

An intensity of lower 6 means it is difficult to remain standing and unsecured objects like furniture may topple over and windows may be damaged, according to the agency. Parts of the Tokyo metropolitan area were also shaken by the quake that measured 4 in intensity.

No abnormalities were found at nuclear power facilities, including Chubu Electric Power Co's Hamaoka plant, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told a press conference.

Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train services were temporarily suspended after the quake, according to JR Central.

Tohoku, Joetsu and Hokuriku Shinkansen services were automatically halted but resumed operations about 15 minutes later, JR East said.

"It was like an upward-thrusting earthquake," said an official with the town office in Fujikawaguchiko.

A part-time female employee, 64, at a local convenience store evacuated outside, recalling the 2011 major earthquake that wreaked havoc in northeastern Japan.

"Vertical shaking lasted for more than 10 seconds. Snacks fell (from the shelves) in the store," she said.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi instructed officials to gather information and provide necessary information to the public promptly.

The quake struck as the region was preparing for next month's opening of this year's climbing season on the 3,776-meter mountain.

Experts say the quake-hit area is near the convergence of multiple tectonic plates, including the Philippine Sea Plate.

"Magnitude 6-class earthquakes occur once every 10 years or so in the quake-hit area," said Takuya Nishimura, a professor at the Disaster Prevention Institute of Kyoto University.

"It is unlikely to cause Mt. Fuji to erupt considering the mechanism" of the quake that occurred near the boundary between tectonic plates.

Japan is prone to natural disasters, with another powerful quake hitting northeastern Japan on Thursday.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including the purchase process, financing options and latest market trends. The webinar will be held from 6pm to 7pm (Japan Standard Time) on July 14 (Tuesday), 2026.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Gifu

GaijinPot Travel

SHEN on Music, Identity and Finding Aloha in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

The Ultimate Guide to Japan Summer Music Festivals for 2026

GaijinPot Blog

From Volcanoes to Sea Caves: A Tokyo Weekend Trip Through Izu

GaijinPot Blog

Do You Need the EJU to Study at University in Japan? (2026)

GaijinPot Blog

Everything You Need to Know About the JLPT (2026)

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for June 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Ways To Survive The Rainy Season in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Japan’s New Specified Residence Card

GaijinPot Blog

Takayama Inari Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

tokyo

10 Japan Travel Books to Inspire Future Trips

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Why Women’s Education Isn’t Driving Japan’s Birth Rate Decline

Savvy Tokyo