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Map shows paths of two typhoons moving toward Japan on Friday. Image: Weathernews
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Weather agency warns typhoon to make landfall over weekend

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TOKYO

Japan's weather agency on Friday warned that a typhoon could approach the country from the Pacific and make landfall the following day, as heavy rain fell across western and eastern regions.

Along with the possible landfall of Typhoon Higos, the Japan Meteorological Agency also expressed concern about another typhoon, Mekkhala, which approached the Amami region in Kagoshima Prefecture in southwestern Japan on Friday and could move toward the Kanto region the following day.

The agency expects both typhoons to weaken into extratropical cyclones after approaching but urged the public to remain alert for landslides and flooding.

According to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency, over 2 million people across 13 prefectures in the Kinki and Kyushu regions were under evacuation orders due to the rain as of 7 a.m. Friday.

In Seika, Kyoto Prefecture, the highest level 5 emergency safety alert was issued for parts of the town after a landslide occurred in the morning.

The weather agency reported that a total of 600 millimeters of rain fell in Goto, Nagasaki Prefecture, between Tuesday and Friday morning, while more than 500 mm fell in Aso, Kumamoto Prefecture, and Ureshino, Saga Prefecture.

The agency warned of the possibility of strong storms across Okinawa Prefecture and eastern Japan. As Typhoon Higos moves northward off the country's southern coast, rainfall is expected to intensify in the Tokai and Kanto regions and continue through Saturday, with Typhoon Mekkhala also approaching.

Up to 300 mm of rain is expected in the Tokai region by noon Saturday, while the Kanto-Koshin region is forecast to receive up to 150 mm.

As of 11 a.m. Friday, Typhoon Mekkhala was moving northeast at a speed of 15 kilometers an hour off the coast of Okinawa's Kume Island.

© KYODO

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