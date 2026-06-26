M5.8 quake strikes Chiba Prefecture

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.8 struck Chiba Prefecture on Friday.
According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the quake struck at a depth of 50 kilometers at 12;46 p.m.
No tsunami warning was issued and there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.© Japan Today
3 Comments
Login to comment
stormcrow
It seems like these always happen in clusters, like with airline accidents.
Derek Grebe
That was quite a judder in my 8th floor flat.
I remember the Week leading up to 3/11 we had a few warning temblors.
I hope we’re not in for a rematch.
wallace
Just when you ordered a Martini, stirred, not shaken.