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M5.8 quake strikes Chiba Prefecture

3 Comments
TOKYO

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.8 struck Chiba Prefecture on Friday.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the quake struck at a depth of 50 kilometers at 12;46 p.m.

No tsunami warning was issued and there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

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3 Comments
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It seems like these always happen in clusters, like with airline accidents.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

That was quite a judder in my 8th floor flat.

I remember the Week leading up to 3/11 we had a few warning temblors.

I hope we’re not in for a rematch.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Just when you ordered a Martini, stirred, not shaken.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

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