Image: Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP
picture of the day

G7 Culture Summit

Participants in the G7 Culture Summit pose for a photo in Naples, Italy. From left, Chris Bryant, British Minister of State at the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, Katja Keul, Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office of Germany, Moriyama Masahito, Japan's Minister of education, culture, sports science and technology, Italian Minister of culture Alessandro Giuli, Canadian Cultural Heritage Deputy Minister, Isabelle Mondou, France's deputy Secretary General of the ministry of culture Aude Accary-Bonnery, Lee Satterfield, United States' Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs and Iliana Ivanova, EU's commissioner for innovation, research, culture, education and youth.

© AP

