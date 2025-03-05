An MLB Tokyo Series pop-up store opened at Miyashita Park in Tokyo's Shibuya district on Thursday. The store commemorates the MLB Tokyo Series presented by Guggenheim, which will be held at Tokyo Dome from March 15 to 19. The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs will play the March 18-19 season-opening Tokyo Series.

The store features over 200 official MLB merchandise items, including limited-edition products. Outside, the store has a special Tokyo Series-themed design showcasing Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani and Cubs opening day starter Shota Imanaga.

