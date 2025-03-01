Trump cuts short talks with Ukraine’s Zelenskyy after Oval Office blow-up

President Donald Trump berated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for being “disrespectful” Friday in an extraordinary Oval Office meeting, then abruptly called off the signing of a minerals deal with the U.S. that Trump said would have moved Ukraine closer to ending its war with Russia.
The astonishing turn of events could scramble international affairs in Europe and around the globe. During his visit with Trump, Zelenskyy had planned to sign the deal allowing the U.S. greater access to Ukraine's rare earth minerals, then hold a joint news conference.
Instead, Ukraine's leader left the White House shortly after Trump shouted at him, showing open disdain. Untouched salad plates and other lunch items were being packed up outside the cabinet room, where the lunch between Trump and Zelenskyy and their delegations was supposed to have taken place.
The White House said the Ukraine delegation was told to leave.
“You’re gambling with World War III, and what you’re doing is very disrespectful to the country, this country that’s backed you far more than a lot of people say they should have,” Trump told Zelenskky.
The last 10 minutes of the nearly 45-minute meeting devolved into a tense back and forth between Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Zelenskyy, who had urged skepticism about Russia’s commitment to diplomacy, citing Moscow’s years of broken commitments on the global stage.
Zelenskyy’s main objective going into the sit-down had been to press Trump not to abandon his country and to warn against moving too closely to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Instead he got shouted at while Trump appeared to play up the drama for the cameras.
At one point, Zelenskyy said Putin had broken “his own signature” 25 times on ceasefires and other agreements and could not be trusted. Trump responded that Putin had not broken agreements with him and mostly ducked questions about offering security guarantees to Ukraine, saying he thought the minerals deal — which is now on-hold — would effectively end the fighting.
Things first got testy after Vance challenged Zelenskyy, telling him, “Mr. President, with respect, I think it’s disrespectful for you to come to the Oval Office to try to litigate this in front of the American media.” Zelensky tried to object, prompting Trump to raise his voice and say, “You’re gambling with the lives of millions of people.”
A short time later, Trump posted on his social media site that he had “determined” that Zelenskyy “is not ready for Peace.”
“He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace,” Trump wrote.
Trump also suggested that the heated exchange was productive: “Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure. It’s amazing what comes out through emotion.”
Democrats immediately criticized the administration for the breakdown. Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer said Trump and Vance “are doing Putin’s dirty work.”
The testy exchange was especially surprising since it came a day after Trump struck a more conciliatory tone toward Ukraine, calling America’s support for the country against Russia’s invasion “a very worthy thing to do” and disclaiming any memory that he had called the Ukrainian leader a “dictator.”
Trump and Zelenskyy spoke politely, even with admiration, of one of another for the first half hour of the meeting. But, when the Ukrainian leader raised alarm about trusting any promises from Putin to end the fighting, Vance offered his strong rebuke for airing disagreements with Trump in public.
That instantly shifted the tenor of the conversation as Zelenskyy grew defensive and Trump and his vice president blasted him as ungrateful and issued stark warnings about future American support.
“It’s going to be a very hard thing to do business like this,” Trump said to Zelenskyy as the two leaders talked over each other about past international support for Ukraine.
Vance then interjected, “Again, just say thank you,” blasting Zelenskyy for litigating “disagreements” in front of the press.
Trump seemed pleased that the scene was being recorded on camera. “I think it’s good for the American people to see what’s going on,” he added.
Trump also suggested that Zelenskyy should not be demanding concessions.
"You’re not in a good position. You don’t have the cards right now,” Trump said pointing his finger toward Zelenskyy. “With us you start having cards.”
Shortly before the meeting ended, Trump offered, “This is going to be great television.”
Before the blowup, Zelenskyy had been expected to sign a landmark economic agreement with the U.S. aimed at financing the reconstruction of war-damaged Ukraine, a deal that would have closely tied the two countries together for years to come.
As Ukrainian forces hold out against slow but steady advances by Russia’s larger and better-equipped army, leaders in Kyiv were pushing to ensure a potential U.S.-brokered peace plan would include guarantees for the country’s future security.
Many Ukrainians fear that a hastily negotiated peace — especially one that makes too many concessions to Russian demands — would allow Moscow to rearm and consolidate its forces for a future invasion after current hostilities cease.
Trump, a Republican, had framed the emerging agreement as a chance for Kyiv to compensate the U.S. for wartime aid sent under his predecessor, Democratic President Joe Biden. But Zelenskyy has remained firm that specific assurances for Ukraine’s security must accompany any agreement giving U.S. access to Ukraine’s resources.
It was Zelenskyy’s fifth White House visit, but his previous four came during the Biden administration. The Ukrainian president also was meeting with U.S. senators during his time in Washington.
Fears that Trump could broker a peace deal with Russia that is unfavorable to Ukraine have been amplified by recent precedent-busting actions by his administration.
Trump held a lengthy phone call with Putin, and U.S. officials met with their Russian counterparts in Saudi Arabia without inviting European or Ukrainian leaders — both dramatic breaks with previous U.S. policy to isolate Putin over his invasion.
Trump later seemed to falsely blame Ukraine for starting the war and called Zelenskyy a "dictator" for not holding elections after the end of his regular term last year, though Ukrainian law prohibits elections while martial law is in place.
TaiwanIsNotChina
It is good that deeply unserious people like the US administration are outed as such and the rest of the world can move on without them.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Reports are that russian State TV TASS was invited to the oval office meeting whereas Reuters and the AP were not. A clear sign of things to come.
Nifty
There is nothing more to be said,,,,about US involvement in Ukraine, Nato, or anything else. Trump doesn't understand friend, allies, or anything positive. When everyone cuts him (and the US) off, he will go back to whining about everyone treating him badly, and will have to do something even more obnoxious to be the center of attention again.
JJE
War of Words Part II
Wasn't sure if JD was going to deliver it. DJT sure did.
Told you he burned through anyone - and outlived his welcome.
He got chucked out of the White House for good reason. JD was furious. NSA Waltz more so.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Even if Zelenskyy had been somehow able to eke out some additional weapons from Trump, it would always have been a problem having to deal with an unstable mental patient in the WH.
Justin Case
It looks like the White House is very much in Putin's corner with this bout.
JJE
Now he has to rely on the EU crowd. Pretty clear to all and sundry there are no 'security guarantees' in any shape or form.
ThePunisher
The US showing itself why it is the most hated nation on earth. Pariah state. Trump and Vance are despicable, amoral individuals not worthy of a shred of respect.
Good on Zelenskyy, standing up for Ukraine as he has done for years. Why should Ukraine allow itself to have its resources raided by a filthy regime that collaborates with Russia, and calls an elected President a dictator?
The sooner the world divests in the putrid Trump-led USA the better.
JJE
Pure pantomime:
Classic public stuff.
Behind closed doors where it happens - admin wants to settle this conflict and all the top-dogs know Putin's conditions. They said they want to settle... meaning 1) no NATO - or security guarantees, which is what that means 2) territorial changes 3) re-adjustment posture of said alliance forces in post 99 areas.
They know that. And it's the only way to stop this - and more importantly what provoked this.
deanzaZZR
What a disaster for Zelensky. Was he not coached on what he should and what he should not have said?
Underworld
deanzaZZR
This wasn't Zelenskyy's fault. This was a shameful attack by the president and vice-president on Zelenskyy and Ukraine and a big win for Putin.
Underworld
TaiwanIsNotChina
Yup. This utterly shameful attack on Zelenskyy for a Russian audience.
I'veSeenFootage
Can you imagine shouting at the president of a country that was unlawfully and unjustifiably invaded by Russia, its cities bombed, its population murdered, raped, kidnapped, and blaiming HIM for everything that happened? What kind of psychopath do you have to be? Ah yes: the "Putin's lapdog" kind.
Absolutely appalling, pathetic and nauseating. Anybody who defends this is simply working for the FSB and their opinion should be dismissed forever.
Underworld
JJE
Yeah. From what Trump was saying, he has no idea on why Ukraine needs security guarantees, and he's not willing to provide.
I guess to expect Trump to understand foreign policy was folly. He's too far out of his depth.
And JD Vance was even more shameful that Trump. He has always sided with the pro-war Putin crowd.
deanzaZZR
Regardless of who you think was slinging facts this is not the outcome that Zelensky was hoping for. President Z is now sidelined as far as Trump is concerned.
JJE
Assuming people have watched the video:
Trump was more polite to NY state judges when he was on trial. The real kicker was when JD said something along the lines of "we shouldn't be litigating this in front of the American press" after asking him to say "thank you", and his boss took over saying "I want the American public to see this" and proceeded to castigate him.
tooheysnew
Trump wanted to be remembered as the man who brought peace, but will now be remembered as the president who sold out his allies & befriended Russia.
Trumps little puppy VD Vance won’t be remembered at all.
Simon Foston
Sounds like that's all he really wanted - something for the MAGA yahoos to whoop and cheer at, and like loyal bootlickers I bet they all will.
TaiwanIsNotChina
So Trump can get on with, what exactly? Planning for the Victory Day parade?
Toblerone
Zelensky and his sense of entitlement. Already the US has given him Billions$$ - all along he has demanded more and more $$$.
Note to Zelensky: Trump is not Sleepy Joe.
Also, Zelensky: Have a little gratitude and humility.
Primusinter
Toblerone
The money the US has poured into Ukraine to literally go up in smoke could have lifted every poor and disadvantaged American adult and child out of poverty, and then some. Think about that.
TaiwanIsNotChina
And what does that tell you about the seriousness of these people?
Underworld
JJE
Yeah, what a shameful performance by Vance. Making it about himself.
Yeah, this shameful attack was likely prepared in advance to give them an excuse for failing to get the deal signed.
Zelenskyy was insisting on security assurances and Trump kept saying, let's get the deal signed first. Add do the security guarantees later.
It doesn't work like that.
Then a press person asked what would happen if Putin didn't keep the deal.
Trump burst out saying: "I don't know, what if a bomb fell on your head right now?".
Simon Foston
JJEToday 06:24 am JST
Could hardly be worse than trying to rely on a US administration that's in the pocket of his enemies.
PolarStar
Absolute admiration and support for Zelenskyy. The guy has balls. He went into the Oval Office and stood up to Russia’s best negotiators
Underworld
deanzaZZR
Truly shameful. Trump will be known as the traitor president.
Haaa Nemui
means nothing. They have enough to do both… and they still won’t.
Underworld
Toblerone
Do you think that Trump and JD Vance care anything about lifting every poor and disadvantaged American adult and child out of poverty?
Think about that.
buchailldana
The disgrace of the US government is now international.
Fair play to Zelensky.
He told the truth and Trump can't handle the truth.
And I have to say Vance the vp is a complete yesman.
The deal the deal.
Money before morals.
Trump has zero integrity.
Might get away with it in the US but on the world stage he is seen as he is.
A financially obsessed idiot
with a backbone of wet cardboard.
stormcrow
“A great man is hard on himself; a small man is hard on others.” . . . Confucius
The only real winner was Putin, Trump’s partner in crime.
ThePunisher
Little VD Vance was clearly spoiling for a fight, desperate to be noticed for once. Pathetic, disgusting individual.
JJE
Still missing the bigger point - DJT and Zelensky were never going to coexist as the latter thought he could behave as he did under the previous administration.
Behind closed doors the solution is being made with two meetings between top-dogs from the US and Russia to straighten things out.
EU elite and Zelensky are a hindrance to peace. Most countries - US, Russia, China, India, Brazil-Latin area, Africa and a majority of Ukrainians want this to stop. That is the truth.
tooheysnew
VD Vance is a real piece of s**t.
what did Zelenskyy have to thank trump for exactly ?
Calling him a dictator ? Accepting all of Putin’s demands, while getting nothing in return ? Doing gangster style standover tactics to steal Ukrainian precious minerals ?
The world has seen that the US under trump cannot be trusted
Tamarama
I've just watched the footage of the interview, and it's astonishing. Completely astonishing.
Zelensky must have felt sick to his stomach.
I think he showed remarkable composure as he was attacked by two disrespectful, callous, self-righteous bullies who tried to shout him down. JD Vance pointing his finger at him and calling him disrespectful and unthankful was the most appalling thing I've seen at this level.
Talk about a moron's lecture. The US has lost it.
JeffLee
Vance: You've got lots of problems
Zelenskyy. Yes we have. (We've been invaded by a much bigger enemy.) Have you been to Ukraine to see our problems?
Vance: No, but I've seen stories.
Yeah, right.
Maybe it is today. It wasn't before, especially from 2009 to 2016.
I'veSeenFootage
This is the mental universe Donald Trump wallows in. Thinking about world diplomacy and war treaties in terms of... TV ratings. These are his only values. And, for supreme irony, right after accusing Zelensky of "gambling with the lives of millions of people", of course. To quote Rex Tillerson: "What a f*****g moron".
Blacklabel
Disrespectful midget Zelensky.
when you have even Ukraine loving Lindsey Graham saying you messed and need to resign. you messed up. Bad.
gcbel
A nauseating performance by a disgusting, contemptible pair of con men. Trump and Vance have brought deep shame that we will not soon live down.
theFu
Trump is still petty. The only cure for that will come when he's called home by his dog.
Zelenskyy knows Russia better than anyone in the US does. Ukraine was part of the Russian lead USSR, intelligence, and world-wide disinformation campaigns for decades.
Trump is being played by Putin and he's too dumb to recognize it. Time to send in some B-1s and B-2s to help the Russians inside Ukraine understand the world a little clearer.
I wish it wasn't true, but it is.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Harris should come out with I Told You So Part 1 speech. Future speeches to be announced later.
TokyoLiving
Very well Zelenskyy, he had the dignity to face the arrogant clowns of the MAGA gang. Trump is not for Ukraine peace, Trump just wants to be a scavenger and take over what little is left of Ukraine..
Keep going Zelenskyy, has dignity against MAGA gang..
You can achieve peace with Russia, without the intervention of MAGA gang..
TokyoLiving
MAGA gang henhouse on fire..
Pathetic bunch of narcissistic clowns..
LOOOOOL
Toblerone
Europe has dragged the US and the rest of theworld into two needless world wars already. France, Germany etc and their demands and exhortations can shove it.
bass4funk
Look, I would have preferred they would have taken this behind closed doors, but Trump was right, he just doesn’t have a lot of choices in this, if Zelenskyy doesn’t like the deal, Trump can walk away, this guy wants to piss off the man that is trying to help him although it is not our responsibility to involve ourselves in this conflict at all. The Europeans are on the sidelines? And it’s our responsibility? Well, Zelenskyy just shot himself in the foot again, you never attack the person that is trying to help you. Little reality check. Obama took away offense weapons from Poland and other eastern bloc nations. Clinton convinced Ukraine to give up their Nuclear Weapons. Obama was President when Russian invaded Crimea. Did nothing. Biden was President when Russia invaded Western Ukraine. Did nothing. This is not a GOP disaster, sorry.
Jay
First time in my years following international politics I've seen two world leaders argue in front of cameras instead in a closed room.
This was historic - the most realistic conversation we've seen done by politicians. A fly on the wall did not have a better seat.
JJE
Another inconvenient Truth: the mineral deal was a sham. Always was. Apart from the fact he doesn't control most of the minerals (mainly in the south east) and the complete uneconomic nature of it - plus using Soviet and even German era maps to 'prove' resources with colors shaded on a map. It was all a charade. DJT called the bluff. And he couldn't raise. Reports indicate while being escorted into his vehicle while being ejected from the premises, he was on the phone to Macron, who actually arranged this disastrous meeting.
ThePunisher
Well, seeing as Melania does not even reside in the White House anymore, even that would be impossible.
bass4funk
Because Trump won’t allow Zelenskyy to further take advantage of the U.S.?
Primusinter
It's said that the entire European serpentarium is meeting somewhere in London (or else where) this weekend to discuss the current situation. So, gentlemen, the war is likely to continue to your delight. This means that we will witness,most likely, the liberation of Odessa.
Underworld
JJE
Nah, Zelensky knows Trump is a man-child and needs to be treated as such.
At the same time, he was never going to sign a deal without security guarantees.
Russia isn't a top dog, no matter what Trump thinks. There will be no deal without Zelenskyy.
That makes no sense.
You can't get peace without Zelenskyy.
itsonlyrocknroll
Full Video: Trump and Zelensky Get Into Shouting Match During Meeting | WSJ News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zMNAos1hotI
With the benefit of hindsight JD Vance could have bitten his lip.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy clearly is not going to be bounced into a deal of any sort.
All three should have been acutely conscious aware of the surroundings, Oval Office, in front, full view of a global media pack.
They should all be ashamed of such behaviour.
Simon Foston
bass4funkToday 07:19 am JST
Help him with what, exactly? Agreeing to everything that Putin wants?
Underworld
bass4funk
Actually they did have the responsibility. They just chose to be a traitor instead.
Blacklabel
You don’t act like that when someone is trying to help you. If you don’t think we are trying to help you, don’t come visit our home.
the sense of entitlement from Zelensky is just completely unacceptable to the American people.
it’s like I said before, Zelensky seems like he thinks this is just a movie and that he is the main character and hero of it. Spoiler alert: nope.
Blacklabel
And yeah put on a suit.
Underworld
Primusinter
Unlikely. Russia have run out of momentum.
Putin wanted a ceasefire without security guarantees, so that he could regroup.
Zelenskyy was never going to sign a peace deal without one.
Yrral
Beautiful diamond and gems for Trump, Trump got dis publicly,not America
patkim
Well, Zelensky is not a 'Yes' man. He is not like the rest of Trump's cabinet and sheep. I respect him because he will refuse to kiss the ring of king Trump. He will live by his principles of honor and dignity than be a slave to Trump. We don't need any more kings; especially those who are clearly mad and senile. While Trump can be easily played by Putin, Zelensky will not. He knows too well, like the rest of the world does, that Putin cannot be trusted. He is selfish, evil, and corrupt.