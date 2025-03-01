World leaders react to Zelenskyy-Trump Oval Office clash

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Donald Trump clashed at a White House meeting that ended in disaster on Friday, prompting an outpouring of reaction from across the globe.
ZELENSKIY ON X
"Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you @POTUS, Congress, and the American people. Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that."
CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU ON X
"Russia illegally and unjustifiably invaded Ukraine. For three years now, Ukrainians have fought with courage and resilience. Their fight for democracy, freedom, and sovereignty is a fight that matters to us all. Canada will continue to stand with Ukraine and Ukrainians in achieving a just and lasting peace."
GERMAN CHANCELLOR OLAF SCHOLZ
"No one wants peace more than the citizens of Ukraine! That is why we are jointly seeking the path to a lasting and just peace. Ukraine can rely on Germany – and on Europe."
FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON TO REPORTERS IN PORTUGAL:
"Russia is the aggressor, and Ukraine is the aggressed people. I think we were all right to help Ukraine and sanction Russia three years ago, and to continue to do so. We, that is the United States of America, the Europeans, the Canadians, the Japanese and many others. And we must thank all those who have helped and respect those who have been fighting since the beginning. Because they are fighting for their dignity, their independence, their children and the security of Europe. These are simple things, but they're good to remember at times like these, that's all.
ITALIAN PRIME MINISTER GIORGIO MELONI
"Every division of the West makes us all weaker and favours those who would like to see the decline of our civilisation. Not of its power or influence, but of the principles that founded it, first and foremost freedom. A division would not benefit anyone. What is needed is an immediate summit between the United States, European states and allies to talk frankly about how we intend to deal with the great challenges of today, starting with Ukraine, which we have defended together in recent years, and those that we will be called upon to face in the future. This is the proposal that Italy intends to make to its partners in the coming hours."
SPOKESPERSON FOR BRITISH PRIME MINISTER KEIR STARMER
"He retains his unwavering support for Ukraine and is playing his part to find a path forward to a lasting peace, based on sovereignty and security for Ukraine."
AUSTRALIAN PRIME MINISTER ANTHONY ALBANESE
"We will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes, because this is the struggle of a democratic nation versus an authoritarian regime led by Vladimir Putin, who clearly has imperialistic designs, not just on Ukraine, but throughout that region."
CANADIAN FOREIGN MINISTER MELANIE JOLY ON X
"Canada remains committed to providing the necessary assistance to ensure Ukraine's security, sovereignty, and resilience."
DENMARK'S FOREIGN MINISTER LARS LOKKE RASMUSSEN ON FACEBOOK
"It's a punch in the gut for Ukraine. ... There must be room for robust conversations - even between friends. But when it happens in front of rolling cameras like that, there is only one winner. And he sits in the Kremlin."
FORMER RUSSIAN PRESIDENT DMITRY MEDVEDEV, DEPUTY CHAIRMAN OF RUSSIA'S SECURITY COUNCIL, ON TELEGRAM
"A brutal dressing down in the Oval Office."
EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT URSULA VON DER LEYEN ON X
"Your dignity honors the bravery of the Ukrainian people. Be strong, be brave, be fearless. You are never alone, dear President.
"We will continue working with you for a just and lasting peace."
MOLDOVAN PRESIDENT MAIA SANDU ON X
"The truth is simple. Russia invaded Ukraine. Russia is the aggressor. Ukraine defends its freedom - and ours. We stand with Ukraine."
SPANISH PRIME MINISTER PEDRO SANCHEZ ON X
"Ukraine, Spain stands with you."
HUNGARIAN PRIME MINISTER VIKTOR ORBAN ON X
"Strong men make peace, weak men make war. Today President @realDonaldTrump stood bravely for peace. Even if it was difficult for many to digest. Thank you, Mr. President!"
NORWEGIAN PRIME MINISTER JONAS GAHR STOERE IN STATEMENT TO TV2
"What we saw from the White House today is serious and disheartening. Ukraine still needs the US's support, and Ukraine's security and future are also important to the US and to Europe. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has strong support in Ukraine, broad support in Europe, and he has led his people through a very demanding and brutal time, under attack from Russia. That Trump accuses Zelenskiy of gambling with World War III is deeply unreasonable and a statement I distance myself from. Norway stands with Ukraine in their struggle for freedom. We hope that the Trump administration also understands the importance of a just and lasting peace in Ukraine."
CZECH PRESIDENT PETR PAVEL ON X
"We stand with Ukraine more than ever. Time for Europe to step up its efforts."
DUTCH PRIME MINISTER DICK SCHOOF
"The Netherlands continues to support Ukraine. Especially now. We want lasting peace and an end to the war of aggression that Russia has started. For Ukraine, for all its inhabitants and for Europe."
ESTONIAN FOREIGN MINISTER MARGUS TSAHKNA ON X
"The only obstacle to peace is (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's decision to continue his war of aggression. If Russia stops fighting, there will be no war. If Ukraine stops fighting, there will be no Ukraine. Estonia's support to Ukraine remains unwavering. Time for Europe to step up."
POLISH PRIME MINISTER DONALD TUSK ON X
"Dear @ZelenskyyUa, dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone."
JOHANN WADEPHUL, DEPUTY OF CONSERVATIVE PARTY-GROUP IN GERMAN PARLIAMENT, THE PARTY OF INCOMING CHANCELLOR FRIEDRICH MERZ, ON X
"The scenes from the White House are shocking. How can you stab the president of an invaded country in the back like this? Free Europe will not betray Ukraine!"
ITALIAN DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER MATTEO SALVINI, LEADER OF THE FAR-RIGHT LEAGUE PARTY ON X
"Aim for PEACE, stop this war! Come on @realDonaldTrump".
bass4funk
Well, now his problems are just beginning
wallace
Many world leaders will be reluctant to visit Trump after his outburst against Zelenskyy. Very undiplomatic. Trump's and Vance's meltdowns were not the way to conduct high office.
Blacklabel
Macron thinks he speaks for the USA and even Japan now?
itsonlyrocknroll
Where were these world leaders when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the Ukrainian people need them the most.
Where was Europe?
The aircraft, the men, boot on the ground, land forces, the long range missiles, navy???
This was a test for European unity, EU/UK/Europe failed shamefully.
I will huff and puff at Trump/Vance for that media horror show.
However take no lectures for the cowards of Europe refusal to defend the people of Ukraine in its darkest hour..
KyotoToday
Proud to be a European seeing these comments and feel sorry for decent Americans.
Haaa Nemui
It’s not good for Zelenskyy, but at least his question about diplomacy with Putin showed the truth. The previous US administration might not have been great, but this current one doesn’t have any answers. That’s why they got upset. It wasn’t about Zelenskyy disrespecting them. It was about him pulling their veil off.
Blacklabel
Zelensky can possibly spend the weekend finding some humility and buying a nice suit with our money.
then try again?
Haaa Nemui
@itsonlyrockandroll - Yup. So many have failed here.
@itsonlyrockandroll - Yup. So many have failed here.
Deo Gratias
No one can deny the monumental stupidity of publicly interrupting, talking back to, and making insulting facial gestures toward the President of the United States—your single biggest benefactor in a deadly war against a more powerful enemy—while sitting in the hallowed Oval Office.
Zelensky made it about him and winning a rhetorical battle. Stupid move if your ultimate aim is the good of Ukraine.
itsonlyrocknroll
Then stand face to face draw that red line in front of war criminal President Putin aggression, side by side with the people of Ukraine.
Go to war.
No more words,
Unthinkable?
Peace in our time?
bass4funk
But they will come nonetheless because business comes before any emotional reservations
Zelenskyy was out of his mind thinking he can talk to Trump like that.
They were justified, who the hell is Zelenskyy to come to our country, mind you, the man that needs OUR help and he’s talking as if he has control of this thing? Again, now he’s getting jack. That’s on him, if I were Trump I would have done the same thing.
stormcrow
“You’re gambling with WWIII.”
. . . Trump to Zelensky
No. You, Mr. President, is the one who’s gambling with WWIII.
What a moron! This is so frickin’ dangerous.
chotto_2
Real world leaders this week, must be sick of having to go into such a sacred room and essentially babysit a whining idiot.
kokajp
America doesn't deserve any respect any longer, the rest of the world must ensure America fades into the background where it belongs. Make America irrelevant.
Blacklabel
Why doesn’t Zelensky just take his mineral deal and his security guarantee demands to one of his X supporters in the article?
we are done with him. He and his incessant demands and entitled attitude is all yours, Canada. Or Germany. Or EU.
HopeSpringsEternal
One wonders how many of these world leaders are asking Zelenskyy if he plans to step down?
More than I few I suspect!
Seemed like political suicide by design, as Trump and Vance want him gone, goaded him, even their favorite reporters asked rude questions about his clothes.
For Trump Vance, Peace's their agenda, saving Ukraine and not allowing +10year old proxy war to further escalate.
Fact that dozens of countries funding this unwinnable proxy war must blow Trump and Vance away, that Ukraine's pursuing Defacto genocide policy, that's destabilized entire world, badly damaging currencies real asset purchasing power and fueled inflation etc.
CaptDingleheimer
Trump said what needed to be said. We can’t just keep paying for this. It’s going nowhere.
And we ARE gambling with WWIII, I don’t give a damn what some population-of-the-Bronx having Scandinavian Prime Minister thinks about the president’s statement on that.
And $10 says this comedian who can’t even be bothered to wear a suit has a personal bank account with at least $2 billion US.
bass4funk
Wrong, his country is being invaded not ours. He needs our help, not us
Well, Zelenskyy should have kept his mouth closed then.
Europe needs to 'step up' or Zelenskyy needs to 'step down': What's next after explosive Oval Office meeting
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/russia-ukraine-zelenskyy-trump-peace-talks
HopeSpringsEternal
It was definitely "Modern" made for TV and digital diplomacy, a PR and political ambush. Nobody ever accused DJT of being a conventional politician.
Trump and Vance want Zelenskyy want gone ASAP, and every world leader must understand this fact.
isabelle
Trump rightly condemned, and Ukraine rightly backed, by all decent countries.
Trump's idea that Putin respects him so he will keep his word is naive beyond belief. As many have said, the hold Putin has over him is simply bizarre. Even if there is Kompromat like "the pee pee tape," surely it wouldn't matter if it were released, since the MAGA crowd support Trump despite him being a felon, sex attacker, fraudster, tax-evader, serial liar, racist, etc. etc. etc.
Rather, it seems to be more like Putin is the kind of leader Trump desperately wants to be, and Trump is so enamored with him that he is completely under his spell and will do anything to impress him.
Either way, it's horrific behavior from the supposed "leader of the free world."
CS
It's all a game. All the leaders are in on it, and the people have no say. Trump's plan will be solidified in about a week. Just sit back and enjoy the show.
wallace
Ukraine deal off, Trump says after public spat with Zelenskyy
HopeSpringsEternal
Macron and Stammer WH meetings went well this week, but they're not living in a war zone 24/7 like Zelenskyy. So far easier for them to contain their emotions, as war takes a terrible toll, Zelenskyy's had a tough dose indeed.
itsonlyrocknroll
I read my J families memories/memoirs, bequeathed to me by my J grandma.
It is a source of inspiration, the sacrifices made in the very depths of fire bombing hell WW2
Also I suggest a reason why two atomic bombs were dropped on Hiroshima, Nagasaki.
Without such devastation in the blink of an eye, Japan as a nation, as a people would have fought to the end.
It is that sacrifice, without question that deters an enemy.
ThePunisher
The democratic world overwhelmingly stands with Ukraine against Russia, who are waging an illegal war of aggression.
The fascists - the Trump regime, the Italian government and the Hungarian fascist leader stand with Russia and Putin. Shame on them, they are putrid. Wishing great misfortune for all of them.
Blacklabel
Of course the deal is off.
and when he comes back, it’s going to be even less favorable to him.
just like he should have taken the better deal years ago to stop this war, he should have showed up today with a signing pen and a smile.
stormcrow
“Did you thank him (Trump)?”
. . . JD Vance to Zelensky
No. You and Trump should be the ones thanking Zelensky and Ukraine. They’re the ones doing the fighting and dying against an aggressive invader.
Morons!
HopeSpringsEternal
Imagine you're in Zelenskyy's shoes, you've got a VP who built his political career by opposing the Ukraine proxy war, earned Don Jr's good graces and thus backing by DJT to become a Senator then a VP.
He's sitting across from you speaking his language and he's a Yale law grad, while you're a burned-out war leader who's country's collapsing.
Not too fair a fight, but for Vance and Trump they're agenda is Global Peace, greater good. World leaders get it, Trump's going to end unwinnable proxy war, there is no possibility US will continue open-ended Biden Ukraine policy. That's the global message to all leaders.
bass4funk
Huh? Wow! Now that was just funny, I did have to laugh at that one!
Yes and where is Ukraine located in Europe, so that Continent and the surrounding nations need to do something to help it, they need to lead, we will be the back up, I don’t think that’s nothing too much to ask for, the more liberals in Europeans put this on Trump or conservatives the more laughable they look, not our responsibility, we did enough, we did more than enough, if Zelensky wants to do it his way, he can do it on his own, but he’s not getting help from the US.
Morons!
isabelle
Still not a proxy war, no matter how many times the Kremlin mob repeat the lie.
It is a unilateral, unprovoked war of aggression by Putin, and we will keep reminding you of that fact.
BorisM
World leaders this, world leaders that. Most of them are either on their way out (Scholz), soon to be booted out in forthcoming elections (Trudeau, Joly, Albanese), unelected commissars (Von Der Leyen), or despised in their own countries but not facing polls any time soon (Macron, Starmer).
Like it or not, pushing Russia completely out of Ukrainian would necessitate European and US boots on Ukrainian soil, which would trigger a major shooting war. I don't know if it would go tactical nuclear, but that possibility is too horrible to contemplate because who knows how far it could escalate?
The only realistic solution would be a negotiated settlement that cedes some Ukrainian land to Russia, Zelenskyy's resignation and preferably prison but more likely comfortable exile, and perhaps some NATO troops stationed in Ukraine to protect the border from further Russian aggression.
I think even if Putin were mad enough to order nukes, the military would refuse - they know what that would mean, and it would be the end for Putin, perhaps through a coup.
HopeSpringsEternal
Every global leader has always understood this is a global proxy war, Trump simply signaling via today's meeting, US is in for PEACE and OUT as a Proxy Partner
Blacklabel
Did you all see how he passive aggressively just started posting the exact same “thank you” message on X to all the Europeans and Canada who praised him?