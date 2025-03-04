 Japan Today
Firefighters work at a site of a Russian drone strike in Kyiv
FILE PHOTO: Firefighters work at a site of a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the Kyiv region, Ukraine February 26, 2025. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo Image: Reuters/Thomas Peter
world

Trump halts all U.S. military aid to Ukraine, White House official says

By Gram Slattery and Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump has paused all military aid to Ukraine following his clash with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last week, a White House official said on Monday.

"President Trump has been clear that he is focused on peace. We need our partners to be committed to that goal as well. We are pausing and reviewing our aid to ensure that it is contributing to a solution," said the official, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

Zelenskyy's office did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside office hours.

The move comes after Trump upended U.S. policy on Ukraine and Russia upon taking office in January, adopting a more conciliatory stance towards Moscow - and after an explosive confrontation with Zelenskyy at the White House on Friday in which Trump criticized him for being insufficiently grateful for the Washington's backing in the war with Russia.

On Monday Trump again said Zelenskyy should be more appreciative of American support after earlier responding angrily to an Associated Press report quoting Zelenskyy as saying the end of the war is "very, very far away."

"This is the worst statement that could have been made by Zelenskyy, and America will not put up with it for much longer!" Trump wrote on Truth Social, using an alternative spelling of the Ukrainian leader's name.

But Trump also suggested on Monday that a deal to open up Ukraine's minerals to U.S. investment could still be agreed despite his frustration with Kyiv, as European leaders floated proposals for a truce in Russia's war with its neighbor.

The Trump administration views a minerals deal as America's way of earning back some of the tens of billions of dollars it has given to Ukraine in financial and military aid since Russia invaded three years ago.

When asked on Monday if the deal was dead, Trump said at the White House: "No, I don't think so."

Trump described it as a "great deal for us" and said he would give an update on the situation on Tuesday night when he addresses a joint session of Congress.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

More important pressure to achieve lasting PEACE in Ukraine!

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

Great news! I blame Zelensky"s BO. He should have taken a shower before that Oval Office meeting - he always looks a bit pongy to me.

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

It is not for Zelenskyy to decide that PEACE is a long way away, he had his chance. DJT needs a true partner for Peace, for the sake of Ukraine and the entire World.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Ukraine will not sign a peace deal if it is detrimental to the people and country. Russia and the US give nothing, and Ukraine gives all, it is not going to work out.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Another Trump's tantrums..

0 ( +1 / -1 )

This is not Trump money to divide,this money was allocated to Ukraine

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Hope..."Partner for peace " is a Netanyahu slogan...therefore, tainted by association.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Since the US is now allied with Russia and firmly supports the Russian position I suppose it became impossible to support Ukraine. Maybe the support will be redirected to Russia instead?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Everyone knew this was coming the moment the russian asset won last November. I don't even know why he was pretending for a few weeks.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

DJT is saving Ukraine from its failed leadership that has totally disregarded their safety, security and wellbeing for the sake of power and feelings of hatred toward Putin

0 ( +0 / -0 )

