Australia, Japan, Philippines, U.S. to conduct maritime cooperative activity

HONG KONG/BEIJING

The U.S. Navy said on Wednesday that Australia, Japan and Philippine defense forces will work together with the U.S. to conduct maritime activity within the Philippines exclusive economic zone on Feb. 5 to enhance cooperation and interoperability.

A spokesperson for Chinese People's Liberation Army Southern Theatre Command later said China had conducted a routine patrol in the South China Sea on Wednesday.

The troops will remain on high alert and defend China's territorial sovereignty, maritime rights and interests, and control any military activities that disrupt the South China Sea, the spokesperson said.

