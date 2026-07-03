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Japan's foreign minister plans Latin America trip on energy security push

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TOKYO

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi is planning a trip to Latin America in early August that will focus on strengthening cooperation on energy security and critical minerals, sources familiar with the matter said Friday.

The trip is expected to include stops in Mexico, Panama, Colombia and Ecuador as Japan seeks to diversify supply chains and secure access to strategic resources amid rising geopolitical tensions.

In Mexico, Motegi is expected to advance a new bilateral dialogue on economic security, with talks focusing on cooperation in crude oil and critical minerals.

As tensions in the Middle East raised concerns over energy supplies, Latin America has emerged as an alternative source of crude oil for Japan.

Mexico, the world's 11th-largest oil producer in 2024, is also rich in copper, zinc and other minerals, making it an important partner as Tokyo looks to reduce dependence on Chinese supplies of critical minerals.

Motegi is also expected to visit Panama to discuss freedom of navigation and stable supply chains as strategic competition between the United States and China intensifies around the Panama Canal. Japan ranks third, behind the United States and China, in cargo traffic associated with the canal.

In Colombia, he is expected to attend the inauguration of President-elect Abelardo de la Espriella. He is also scheduled to visit Ecuador, where China has expanded its influence through investment and infrastructure projects.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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