Japan main opposition aims to break ruling party majority in election

Japan's main opposition party aims to prevent the ruling coalition from securing a majority in this summer's House of Councillors election while "making all efforts toward achieving a change in government" in a future House of Representatives election, its fiscal 2025 activity plan adopted Monday showed.

Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan chief Yoshihiko Noda vowed at a party convention to take a firm stance against the Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, the Komeito party, at the current ordinary Diet session, saying, "This battle will determine the outcome of the upper house election, so we will make our presence known."

The activity plan, which outlined the party's leadership in maximizing opposition seats in the upcoming election, aims to build momentum toward reducing the ruling coalition's overall majority, including uncontested seats.

"Victory in a possible general election following lower house dissolution, which could happen at any time, will be set as the goal of all party activities," the document said, while also indicating a policy of fielding candidates in vacant constituencies.

Noda reaffirmed the party's intent to push for a ban on corporate and organizational donations, introduce the option for married couples to have separate surnames, and freeze a government plan to raise the out-of-pocket cost cap for high-cost medical care.

He also expressed his desire to ramp up pressure to revise the budget plan for fiscal 2025.

Tomoko Yoshino, head of the country's largest labor union Rengo, which is the biggest organizational supporter of both the CDPJ and fellow opposition Democratic Party for the People, called in her address for both parties to cooperate in the upper house election.

