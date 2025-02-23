 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba Image: AP file
politics

Japan urges G7 unity over Ukraine to avoid 'wrong lesson'

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba told his fellow leaders from the Group of Seven nations on Monday that they should be united in bringing peace to war-torn Ukraine, he said after attending a virtual meeting to mark three years since Russia's invasion began.

Speaking to reporters, Ishiba said he told the session that the G7 should be careful that the peace process leaves no room for the "wrong lesson" that it is possible to change the status quo by force, and he hoped that diplomatic efforts, including those being made by the United States, will bear fruit to help end the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his "strong" hope for continued support from the G7, according to Ishiba. The group also includes Britain, Canada, Germany, France, Italy and the United States, plus the European Union.

The meeting comes as the return of U.S. President Donald Trump for a nonconsecutive second term in the White House tests the unity of the G7, which has so far stood firmly behind Ukraine and punished Russia by enforcing a slew of sanctions to hit Moscow's war chest.

The Trump administration is ratcheting up its pressure on Ukraine as it seeks to reach a mineral deal with Kyiv in return for U.S. aid. In recent days, Trump has criticized Zelenskyy, calling him a "dictator."

In the meantime, Washington is perceived to be warming to Moscow, with the two recently launching direct bilateral talks toward ending the conflict without the participation of Kyiv.

The prolonged war has also sent ripples through Europe and the Indo-Pacific, where China's growing assertiveness has been a concern.

During Monday's meeting, Ishiba, who previously sounded the alarm by saying that what is happening in Ukraine today can happen in Asia tomorrow, said the security of Europe is "inseparable" from that of Asia.

He revealed that he "strongly condemned" deepening military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, given that North Korean troops have been participating in the war in Ukraine.

"I said (during the meeting) that the G7 should remain united to realize a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, and Japan will continue to support Ukraine and maintain sanctions on Russia," Ishiba said.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Earn ¥620,000 as a clinical study participant!

Help us improve health care in Japan. Join our information session to receive cash, a free trip to Fukuoka and a free health checkup with no commitment. Tourist/student visas are welcome!

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

What would also help is enforcing sanctions again russia...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top 10 Cheapest Supermarket Chains in Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Shopping Etiquette in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tattoo Removal in Japan: Everything You Need To Know

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Kodo: The Japanese Art of Incense Appreciation

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Why Do I Have To Pay?”

Savvy Tokyo

Renewing Your Visa In-person and Online in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Meet Carine Lantignac, Artist, Entrepreneur & Creator of Mapponica

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japanese Funerals: How to Dress, Act and Show Respect

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Kid-Friendly Japanese Food

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For February 2025

Savvy Tokyo