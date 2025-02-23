Japan urges G7 unity over Ukraine to avoid 'wrong lesson'

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba told his fellow leaders from the Group of Seven nations on Monday that they should be united in bringing peace to war-torn Ukraine, he said after attending a virtual meeting to mark three years since Russia's invasion began.

Speaking to reporters, Ishiba said he told the session that the G7 should be careful that the peace process leaves no room for the "wrong lesson" that it is possible to change the status quo by force, and he hoped that diplomatic efforts, including those being made by the United States, will bear fruit to help end the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his "strong" hope for continued support from the G7, according to Ishiba. The group also includes Britain, Canada, Germany, France, Italy and the United States, plus the European Union.

The meeting comes as the return of U.S. President Donald Trump for a nonconsecutive second term in the White House tests the unity of the G7, which has so far stood firmly behind Ukraine and punished Russia by enforcing a slew of sanctions to hit Moscow's war chest.

The Trump administration is ratcheting up its pressure on Ukraine as it seeks to reach a mineral deal with Kyiv in return for U.S. aid. In recent days, Trump has criticized Zelenskyy, calling him a "dictator."

In the meantime, Washington is perceived to be warming to Moscow, with the two recently launching direct bilateral talks toward ending the conflict without the participation of Kyiv.

The prolonged war has also sent ripples through Europe and the Indo-Pacific, where China's growing assertiveness has been a concern.

During Monday's meeting, Ishiba, who previously sounded the alarm by saying that what is happening in Ukraine today can happen in Asia tomorrow, said the security of Europe is "inseparable" from that of Asia.

He revealed that he "strongly condemned" deepening military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, given that North Korean troops have been participating in the war in Ukraine.

"I said (during the meeting) that the G7 should remain united to realize a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, and Japan will continue to support Ukraine and maintain sanctions on Russia," Ishiba said.

