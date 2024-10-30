North Korea launches ballistic missile toward Sea of Japan

North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan on Thursday, with a Japanese government source saying it appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile launched on a lofted trajectory.
The South Korean military said it had detected a ballistic missile launched from the vicinity of Pyongyang at approximately 7:10 a.m. The Japanese Defense Ministry said the missile was expected to fall at around 8:36 a.m. outside Japan's exclusive economic zone about 300 kilometers west off Hokkaido's Okushiri Island.
According to a release by the Japan Coast Guard at 8:40 a.m., the missile was already believed to have fallen.
North Korea last launched a ballistic missile on Sept 18.
The missile firing came a day after South Korean lawmakers said North Korea may be preparing to launch an ICBM and conduct its seventh nuclear test, both in November, citing the Defense Ministry's intelligence.© KYODO
Marc Lowe
Are 'they' sure? If it was launched toward the Sea of Japan, it doesn't mean Japan was the target. If you follow the line of the trajectory, the target could just have easily been Chile or some rogue North Korean vessel in Antarctic waters.
WoodyLee
May be little kim wants to remind us he is still Relevant or at least exists.
obladi
Yawn
NCIS Reruns
Their missile would have flown further but it ran out of coal.
Five Families
It was in response to joint tri lateral exercises going on right now with USA Japan England Australia Korean and Japanese forces exercising the readiness to the defense of South Korea and Japan, Okinawa, Guam. The missiles target was Hokkaido. Its aim was to be aligned with Russia from the other side of Hokkaido in a duel bombardment of the Northern Part of Japan. It was test of the latest and greatest ICBM design provided by Russian Avionics Experts. No need to look any further than that.