North Korea launches ballistic missile toward Sea of Japan

North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan on Thursday, with a Japanese government source saying it appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile launched on a lofted trajectory.

The South Korean military said it had detected a ballistic missile launched from the vicinity of Pyongyang at approximately 7:10 a.m. The Japanese Defense Ministry said the missile was expected to fall at around 8:36 a.m. outside Japan's exclusive economic zone about 300 kilometers west off Hokkaido's Okushiri Island.

According to a release by the Japan Coast Guard at 8:40 a.m., the missile was already believed to have fallen.

North Korea last launched a ballistic missile on Sept 18.

The missile firing came a day after South Korean lawmakers said North Korea may be preparing to launch an ICBM and conduct its seventh nuclear test, both in November, citing the Defense Ministry's intelligence.

