Trump says he could meet Japan PM before returning to White House

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said Monday he could meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba before he returns to the White House in January.

During a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Trump said of the Japanese side, "If they'd like to do that, I would do that."

Trump's remarks came a day after he and his wife hosted Akie Abe, the widow of slain former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, at the estate.

According to Trump, the widow was "very close" to Melania Trump and the meeting on Sunday night materialized after she had called the former first lady.

Trump said the late Japanese leader was a "great man" and the three spent time together out of respect for him, adding that he sent Ishiba a "book and some other things" through the widow.

About a month earlier, Ishiba was unable to hold an in-person meeting with Trump on his way back to Japan from South America, despite hoping to do so.

Speaking to reporters in Peru after participating in an international meeting, Ishiba said at the time that according to Trump's team, the president-elect could not hold talks with him before taking office due to legal constraints.

Since then, however, Trump has held talks with other world leaders, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron.

On Ishiba, Trump also said Monday he has great respect for his position, and indicated he would be "here" if the prime minister wants to have a meeting.

Asked if his pick for ambassador to Japan will be George Glass, a businessman from Oregon with a background in investment banking and real estate, Trump reiterated a couple of times that Glass is "highly respected," but did not provide a clear answer to the question.

"He's been an ambassador before. He did a fantastic job. We consider Japan very important. He's very highly respected," Trump said.

CBS News reported Saturday that Trump is considering choosing Glass as his envoy to Tokyo.

A major Trump donor, Glass served as ambassador to Portugal during Trump's first term as president between 2017 and 2021.

