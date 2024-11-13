 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Andy Murray Tour Tennis
FILE - Andy Murray of Britain reacts after scoring a point against Kei Nishikori and Toro Daniel of Japan during the men's doubles tennis competition, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)
sports

Andy Murray goes from Centre Court to the stage for a 4-stop tour to talk about his tennis career

LONDON

Retired tennis star Andy Murray will talk about his pro career during a four-show theater tour in Scotland and England in June 2025, his management group announced Tuesday.

Murray won three Grand Slam titles — two at Wimbledon and one at the U.S. Open — along with two Olympic singles gold medals, and he finished 2016 at No. 1 in the ATP rankings. His final match was a loss in the doubles quarterfinals of the Paris Olympics on Aug. 1.

“After I retired this summer, I wanted to try some different things. I don’t think a tennis player has done anything like this before, so it felt like a great challenge for me,” the 37-year-old Murray said. "I haven’t stepped on a tennis court for a long time, so hopefully my fans will enjoy seeing me in this new setting.”

He will be joined on stage by BBC sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter for four appearances — one in Murray's birthplace of Glasgow, one in Edinburgh, and then two in London. The last will be on June 29, the day before play begins at Wimbledon.

Murray's singles trophy at the All England Club in 2013 was the first for a British man there in 77 years.

Tickets will go on sale Thursday and are available at AndyMurray.com.

