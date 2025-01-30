Frustration boils over for Spurs' Wembanyama after shove by Zubac sends him flying

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, left, and LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac compete for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

basketball

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ

Victor Wembanyama has had enough.

The San Antonio star charged after Ivica Zubac after the Los Angeles center shoved him to the court during the Clippers' 128-116 victory over the Spurs on Wednesday night.

The frustration with what Wembanyama sees as a lack of calls, and respect, from officials boiled over late in the third quarter — and during his postgame press conference.

“So ... it's not even about Zubac,” Wembanyama said. “It's just frustration, no matter who it was.”

When asked if he believes he gets a fair whistle from officials, Wembanyama curtly said, “No.”

The shove from Zubac was just the latest overt physicality Wembanyama has had to deal with.

Zubac yelled at the officials earlier in the third quarter for not calling a foul on Harrison Barnes after the Spurs forward blocked his layup. The frustration boiled over when Wembanyama blocked Zubac's attempted dunk with 4:49 remaining in the third quarter and no foul was called.

Zubac flailed his arms in frustration and was late defensively, watching as Barnes tossed in a 3-pointer that cut the Clippers lead to 85-78. Still, Zubac rushed into the paint as the shot was up and gave a hard hip check and elbow to Wembanyama's back, sending him flying to the baseline.

Wembanyama gathered himself and charged at Zubac but was held back by the Spurs coaching staff and players, who had filed onto the court as Clippers coach Ty Lue called a timeout immediately after Barnes' 3-pointer.

“I reacted a little,” Zubac said. “I thought I got fouled (on the previous play). I was mad at the refs. So, then I was late (on Harrison Barnes’ 3-point shot). I saw it going up. I saw Wemby crashing, so I knew I had to box him out. I bumped him a little harder. I let emotions take over a little bit, but I apologized to him. That’s not the way I want to be on the court and compete.”

Zubac finished with 21 points and 22 rebounds. Wembanyama had 23 points and 12 rebounds.

Despite Zubac's shove, no foul was called. Officials also did not call a technical foul on Wembanyama and, after a brief discussion, did not review the play.

The lack of a call angered Wembanyama and the Spurs.

"I thought there was a few plays that should have been taken care of a little bit earlier," San Antonio acting head coach Mitch Johnson said. “You'll get reactions like that. It's probably surprising he hasn't reacted like that earlier, to be honest. He gets a lot of contact and at some point he's going to have to continue to protect himself if the people controlling the game, supposedly, are not going to do that.”

It's something that Wembanyama sais he has had to deal with as teams attempt to limit his unique ability to shoot 3-pointers and dribble like a guard by leaning against and pushing his 235-pound frame.

“So it’s a hard thing to fight, because it feels unfair sometimes,” Wembanyama said. “But, of course, we talk about it with the staff and there is some stuff I have to do to help myself. First of all, being strong and not bailing out shots, but also there is some work to do. Talking to the refs, of course, explaining myself. But for me, it doesn’t feel like it’s something I should influence. I’m a basketball player, I’m here to play, and yeah, this is why it’s frustrating. It’s not my job to do politics.”

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.