Marquez wins titanic duel with Martin at Australian MotoGP

Marc Marquez powers over the Lukey Heights section of the Phillip Island circuit on his way to winning the Australian MotoGP

An unrelenting Marc Marquez edged championship leader Jorge Martin in a titanic battle at the Australian MotoGP Sunday, with Francesco Bagnaia relegated to third.

The Spanish Gresini rider had a horror start but recovered to hunt down Pramac's Martin and pass him with four laps left for his fourth victory at Phillip Island.

While Marquez won, Martin bolstered his lead over Ducati's Italian defending world champion Bagnaia to 20 points in the title race with three race weekends left.

Ducati-VR46 rider Fabio Di Giannantonio came fourth ahead of Bagnaia's teammate Enea Bastianini and Pramac's Franco Morbidelli.

Martin was fast all weekend, blasting to pole position and leading from start to finish in Saturday's sprint race where Bagnaia finished fourth.

While the championship is effectively a two-horse race, six-time world champion Marquez's victory kept him in the picture. But at 79 points behind, he only has a slender chance to spoil the party.

The circuit moves to Thailand next week before Malaysia and the season's finale in Valencia.

On a sunny but windy afternoon, Martin held his lead into the first corner and put the hammer down.

Marquez though had a huge wheel spin when the lights went out and plunged from second to seventh as Bagnaia maneuvered up to second from fourth.

After three laps Martin had a 0.7 second advantage over the Italian.

But Marquez refocused and began clocking fastest laps -- including the first-ever under 1 minute, 28 seconds in race conditions at the waterfront circuit.

It propelled him back in touch with Bagnaia, who himself was closing on Martin.

Marquez made his move on the Italian on lap 12 of the 27-lap race to go second, signa ling a battle was on for first.

With 10 laps to go, Martin was just 0.225 seconds clear of Marquez with Bagnaia drifting 1.7 seconds behind.

Marquez pounced with four laps to go when Martin went wide at turn four to take the lead for the first time.

Martin snatched it back a lap later before Marquez almost immediately sneaked past again to take his third victory of the season.

