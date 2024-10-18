 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Golden double: Kazushige Kuboki (L) winner of the scratch race and keirin champion Kento Yamasaki celebrate together at the track World Championships in Ballerup, Denmark Image: AFP
cycling

Yamasaki brings keirin world title home as Japan takes two track golds

0 Comments
BALLERUP, Denmark

Kento Yamasaki won Japan's first world title in the men's keirin since 1987 as record-chasing Olympic gold medalist Harrie Lavreysen was eliminated in the semifinals.

It was one of two golds for Japan on the second night of the world track championships in Ballerup, Denmark, as Kazushige Kuboki then dominated the scratch race, a non-Olympic event.

Even though the keirin was invented in Japan, the country's only title in either men's or women's races at the world championships or Olympics was collected by Harumi Honda in Vienna 37 years ago.

On Thursday, Yamasaki brought the gold home when he out-sprinted Israel's Mikhail Yakovlev and Colombia's reigning champion Kevin Quintero in the final.

Lavreysen, who won three straight keirin world titles from 2020 to 2022, was second in the consolation final to finish eighth overall.

The 27-year-old five-time Olympic champion, had taken his overall tally to 14 world golds the night before as part of the Dutch sprint team. That matched the record set by Frenchman Arnaud Tournant between 1997 and 2008.

Lavreysen still has two races in Ballerup to overtake Tournant. The Dutchman rides in the non-Olympic kilometer race on Friday and tries for a sixth straight individual sprint world title on Sunday.

The home team gave the fans a victory as Denmark defended their men's team pursuit title, beating Olympic runners-up Great Britain in the final.

The Danes had missed a medal in Paris. Olympic champions Australia did not enter.

Great Britain closed the evening by edging Germany in the women's pursuit.

New Zealand's Ally Wollaston upset Belgian star Lotte Kopecky in the women's elimination race

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Nomad Global-EX, an eSIM plan tailored for frequent travelers

1 eSIM covers 54 or 81 countries worldwide for 180 days or 365 days. Hotspot and top-up are supported.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog