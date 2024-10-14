 Japan Today
In this screen grab from video released by the Taiwan Coast Guard, a member of the Taiwan Coast Guard monitors a China Coast Guard boat as it passes near the coast of Matsu islands, Taiwan on Monday. Image: Taiwan Coast Guard via AP
national

Ishiba says Japan will prepare for 'any development' over Taiwan

TOKYO

Japan will prepare for "any development" over the situation surrounding Taiwan, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Monday, as China conducted large-scale military drills around the island.

"Peace and security in and around the Taiwan Strait are an extremely important issue for the region. Japan will carefully monitor the situation," Ishiba told reporters. "We will prepare to respond to any development."

Earlier in the day, Ishiba met with his defense and foreign ministers.

"We will be watching (the Chinese exercises) with great interest," Defense Minister Gen Nakatani told reporters after the meeting at the headquarters of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Nakatani also said there is a possibility that missiles will fly into waters near Japan and that the Self-Defense Forces will take every precaution to gather information and monitor the situation.

The Chinese military conducted the drills as "a stern warning" to those seeking Taiwan's independence, ratcheting up pressure after the territory's President Lai Ching-te reiterated last week that the two sides are not subordinate to each other.

Let's hope "preparing for any development" means preparing to defend Taiwan.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

@TaiwanIsNotChina

Let's hope "preparing for any development" means preparing to defend Taiwan.

Unfortunately, it simply means ensuring the war not spilling over to Japan and organizing a quick evacuation of Japanese and critical Taiwanese VIP individuals(aka TSMC senior engineers and executives) to Japan....

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Preparing for a massive inflow of refugees?

It is happening around the world, so there is no reason to think that Japan would be immune.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

